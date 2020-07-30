Could Gwinnett County commissioners remove a controversial Confederate monument from the grounds of the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse without violating a 2019 state law that protects such monuments?
One former state legislator who is also a lawyer in the county is saying "Yes."
Former state Sen. Curt Thompson said he has been studying the law that was passed to prohibit local governments from removing controversial Confederate monuments from their communities. He said his legal interpretation is that there may be a way to legally move the monument from the historic courthouse grounds to someplace such as the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center.
"All it (the 2019 law) says is you can't put it in storage, which obviously you could — look at what DeKalb has done — but who is going to be suing over this I guess is a question," Thompson said. "I mean I don't see a bunch of people out here on the other side of this issue. I'm not saying there aren't some (supporters of the monument), and I'm not saying you just ignore it ... but even if you moved to the Environmental and Heritage Center and put it over someplace by the (Chesser-Williams) House or something like that, you could then actually put something in context around it so that it doesn't misstate facts.
"I mean that was an act of rebellion, not an act of honor."
There has been growing pressure on county leaders to at least move the monument this summer. Solicitor General Brian Whiteside, District Attorney Danny Porter, several members of Gwinnett's legislative delegation, Gwinnett school board member Everton Blair, Lawrenceville Mayor David Still and the entire Lawrenceville City Council have called for the monument's removal from the historic courthouse grounds, which was the site of the 1911 lynching of Charles Hale, an African-American man.
Opponents of the confederate monument want a monument honoring Hale and other victims of racial violence erected in the Confederate monument's place.
Whiteside has filed a lawsuit against the county, asking a judge to order the monument's removal on the grounds that it has become a public nuisance and a target for vandalism in light of protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor.
A majority of members of the Gwinnett Historic Restoration and Preservation Board also voted last week to recommend the county commission move the monument off the historic courthouse's grounds.
"We have to make sure that monument goes down," Historic Restoration and Preservation Board member Marlene Taylor-Crawford said during a rally at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Tuesday.
The Confederate monument was erected on the historic courthouse grounds in 1993 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Although the historic courthouse is on the Lawrenceville Square, the historic courthouse grounds is a county-owned park site.
"In 1992, there was a Klan march in downtown Lawrenceville," Taylor-Crawford said. "The next year, the monument came up. So you know why it came up and we have to make sure it is taken down."
Meanwhile, former Duluth City Councilman Kirkland Carden, who is running for the open Commission District 1 seat, delivered more than 2,000 signatures on a "remove the monument" petition he and former 7th Congressional District candidate Nabilah Islam started to county commissioners on Tuesday.
"This statue is not just stone and metal, it's not just an innocent remembrance of begotten history," Carden said as he handed the signatures to the county's leaders near the end of a lengthy commission meeting Tuesday night.
"This monument purposely celebrates a fictional, sanitized Confederacy, ignoring the death, enslavement and terror it actually stood for. I and thousands of other Gwinnettians have signed this petition demanding that the Board of Commissioners remove this monument and relocate it to a more appropriate location."
Opponents of the monument took their fight to have it removed from the historic courthouse grounds to the commissioners this week. In addition to Carden delivering the signatures, opponents rallied outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
They held a Black Lives Matter flag, as well as signs denouncing the monument.
They also shouted chants such as "Hey hey, ho ho, racism's got to go."
The monument does have defenders, however.
"At the end of the 1700s, there was more slaves in New York than there were in Georgia," Mary Stephens told commissioners Tuesday night. "There was not a flag on those ships. There was the stars and stripes on those ships."
The ships Stephens referred to were part the trans-Atlantic slave trade, which was prohibited in the United States by a law signed by President Thomas Jefferson in 1807. That was more than 50 years before Confederate States of America was formed and the Civil War began.
One issue in the debate is the question of whether state law would allow Gwinnett County to remove the monument.
State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, introduced a bill this year to overturn the 2019 law, but it stalled in the legislature. She is planning to re-file it in 2021.
"We will continue this fight," Hutchinson said. "We will come to every march, rally, meeting. We will fight until this is done."
Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and Commissioner Jace Brooks have declined to comment on the issue because of Whiteside's pending lawsuit over the monument.
Commissioners Ben Ku, Tommy Hunter and Marlene Fosque did not respond to a previous attempt by the Daily Post to seek comment on the issue.
