A grand jury indicted a former employee of the Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office on Wednesday on several charges related to allegations that he was continuing to work as a private attorney while simultaneously serving as a prosecutor.
Former assistant solicitor Greg McKeithen was indicted on 10 counts, including eight counts of computer invasion of privacy and charges of violation of oath by public officer and theft by taking.
McKeithen is accused of accessing a prosecution database maintained by the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia several times between February and May to look up cases involving clients that he was representing as a private defense attorney.
Under state law, acting as a private attorney while also serving as a prosecutor is, by itself, a crime.
“(MeKeithen) did willfully and intentionally violate the terms of his oath ... as prescribed by law for the office of the Solicitor General of Gwinnett County by engaging in the private practice of law in violation of O.C.G.A. 15-18-63(b), contrary to the laws of said state, the good order, peace and dignity thereof,” the indictment states.
The case against McKeithen began in the spring after Hall County sheriff’s deputies sought a search warrant. Hall County deputies accused McKeithen of being retained to represent a client, Koran Corbin, in Hall County State Court sometime in April or May.
That prompted the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office to begin investigating McKeithen, who resigned from the Solicitor’s Office on May 17.
At the time, the former prosecutor denied being retained by Corbin in Hall County court records. He instead claimed he had a limited conversation about representing the defendant after the prosecutor left his job at the solicitor’s office.
“No agreement for representation has been reached, as shown by the preliminary discussion,” McKeithen wrote in a motion for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office to recall the search warrant.
“Second, Mr. McKeithen has never met Mr. Corbin. Third, no payment for services has been tendered ... At best, Mr. McKeithen’s text messages to Mr. Corbin (were) about potential representation at some date in the future.”
The indictment handed down this week lists six days in which McKeithen allegedly accessed the prosecution database, but court filing also states he looked up about 17 names.
The dates he is accused of accessing the database are Feb. 1, April 15, April 18, April 22, April 29 and May 3.
May 3 is the date which Hall County officials allege McKeithen looked up Corbin in the state prosecuting database. Corbin was not listed among the people McKeithen was accused in the indictment of looking up on any date, however.
As for the theft by taking charge listed in the indictment, that pertains to McKeithen being paid to be an assistant solicitor while allegedly still working as a private attorney.
“(McKeithen) being an employee of a government department, to wit the Gwinnett county Solicitor General’s Office, did unlawfully and in breach of his duties as such employee take money, the property of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, while still practicing law, with the intent to deprive said owner of said property in violation of O.C.G.A. 16-8-12(a)(3),” the indictment states.
McKeithen has run for public office three times in Gwinnett, but has been unsuccessful in each attempt. In 2014, he ran for the solicitor’s office and then ran for a Gwinnett county Superior Court judgeship in 2016.
He tried again, this time as a candidate for county commissioner, in 2018.