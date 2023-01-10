Before Snellville Police Lieutenant Billy Wayne Brown retired in early December, he’d already made history in the city for his longevity, but he’ll probably be best known for his willingness to always lend a helping hand.
Brown, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Christmas Eve, began working for the city as a teenager in 1976 and has been on the payroll ever since, having spent the last 44 years working in the police department. With 46 years of service, Brown in the single longest-employed person in the City of Snellville’s history.
“That’s going to be one of the biggest downers on my side of retiring — I enjoyed helping everybody and doing what I could, but I wanted to retire before I get to where I can’t enjoy it,” said Brown, who has lived in Snellville since 1971. “I’ve just got to get used to it, but I think it’s going to be fun. But it’s going to be a change for sure.”
“We are very thankful for the service that Lt. Wayne Brown provided to the police department and the City of Snellville residents,” said police chief Greg Perry in an email. “He has always been very well-liked and respected by the members of the police department for his teamwork mentality and his servant’s heart. We wish him well in his retirement. After more than four decades of public service, he deserves to enjoy his rest!”
Brown began his municipal tenure in a part-time position on a maintenance crew for the city’s parks department.
“When I started, we cut the grass on the side of the road, keeping the gutters cleaned out on the side of the road, laying pipe for drainage, patching holes in the street — we did a little bit of everything,” he said. “There were three full-time guys and myself. And they always picked the hottest day of the year to get out and patch streets.”
After a brief stint with the fire department, Brown was hired in 1978 by police chief J.D. Hewatt to work dispatch, and after two years in the radio room, Brown became a certified officer in 1980 upon his graduation from the police academy in Athens. He was promoted to sergeant in 1986 and two years later he was promoted to lieutenant by then-chief Jimmy Davis.
While he spent much of his career in the traffic unit, the last several years have seen Brown work as a code enforcement officer for the city.
“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” he said. “I helped out in the Criminal Investigation Division and did several different things — just about anything the department had I worked it over the years, some for just a short period of time to help cover shifts.”
The city and the department have grown a great deal in Brown’s tenure. He said when he began his law enforcement career, the department had three three-person shifts and about a dozen officers. According to the city’s website, Snellville has a population of about 20,000 residents, with some 200,000 motorists passing through the city each day. The department is now made up of 48 full-time sworn officers, 14 full-time civilian employees, 12 part-time/reserve sworn officers and one part-time civilian employee.
“I worked for four chiefs and I’ve worked in four police department buildings since I started,” said Brown. “There’s been a lot of changes in it, most of them for the good … I needed to bow out and let the younger people have it. I’m not as young as I was.”
Brown, whose wife Carol died in 2017, said his children and grandchildren remain close by and he added he and his companion, Diane Adams, plan to make the most of his retirement.
“I’ve got a camper and (Adams) is still working, so I have a honey-do list,” he said. “We love camping — we’ve just got to find time to go. I love to hunt and fish. We’ve got a place at Lake Hartwell that my mom and dad bought years ago and left it to my sister and I.
“There’s some catch-up work I need to do up there that I’ve kind of let slide for a little while. The reason I don’t seem to get anything done is every time I get close to the lake I just want to fish.”
Brown also said he’s tempted to break his golf clubs out again after a three-year respite.
“I still know people who like to play golf,” he said. “I like to play, but I’m not very good at it. I always carry a bag full of balls because I know I’m going to lose some. It seems like my shots always find the water.”
And the folks in Snellville can rest assured that Brown remains ready, willing and able to extend that helping hand.
“I’ve still got a bunch of friends in the department and I’ve told them they’ve got my number and they can call me and I’ll help them out any way I can,” he said.
