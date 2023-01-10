Before Snellville Police Lieutenant Billy Wayne Brown retired in early December, he’d already made history in the city for his longevity, but he’ll probably be best known for his willingness to always lend a helping hand.

Brown, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Christmas Eve, began working for the city as a teenager in 1976 and has been on the payroll ever since, having spent the last 44 years working in the police department. With 46 years of service, Brown in the single longest-employed person in the City of Snellville’s history.