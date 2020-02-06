A former Snellville city councilman who recently made headlines by announcing he was leaving the Republican Party to become a Democrat is planning a bid to become a Gwinnett County commissioner.
Roger Marmol began rolling out his campaign for the Commission District 3 seat on Sunday, when he changed the name of his Facebook page to reflect his campaign. He did not formally issue an announcement, however, until Tuesday afternoon.
Marmol will run as a Democrat for the seat, which is currently held by Republican Tommy Hunter.
"I am running for Gwinnett Commissioner because we need strong experienced leadership that can embrace both progress and change," Marmol said in a statement. "Gwinnett is changing. We can no longer be exclusive. We must be both inclusive and progressive in our approach to economic development, transit, housing, and overall progress for all people.
"The Gwinnett Commission cannot keep catering to the same silver-spoon groups while ignoring the south side of our county. While others talk about these things, I am ready to take action."
Marmol is the fourth Democrat to announce a bid for the Commission District 3 seat. The other Democrats running for the seat include Jasper Watkins — who nearly defeated Hunter four years ago — as well as Derrick Wilson and Justin Walsh.
Marmol spent four years on the Snellville City Council, but decided to not run for re-election last year. He is an Army veteran and a local business owner.
In late December, he announced he was leaving the Republican Party and becoming a Democrat because he felt most Republicans “have embraced an agenda and policies that are more about fighting against our changing country, and turning the clock back on progress.”
Whether Hunter runs for his seat again is unknown. He has not made any public announcements about his intentions, and he recently told the Daily Post he had not decided whether he would run again, saying whether he ran again would depend partially on whether Gwinnett Sheriff Butch Conway sought re-election.
Conway later announced he would not run again this year.
Although Hunter has not publicly announced his plans, Marmol did reference the commissioner in campaign announcement, specifically pointing to the 2017 incident where Hunter called U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" on Facebook.
"I am running not only for improved economic development and better transit, but also to better represent the diverse culture that makes Gwinnett great," Marmol said. "For example, it is time we move past our current District 3 commissioner who referred to civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis as a 'Racist Pig.'
"Gwinnett must do better, and together we can do better. I have been a voice for the people of my city, and now I can be a voice for the people of my county."
The primary election for local and state offices, as well as Congress and the U.S. Senate, will be held May 19.
