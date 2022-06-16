The former head of an embattled unit within the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Keybo Taylor and his chief deputy, alleging they have discriminated against white employees.
Former Sheriff's Office Lt. Joe Buice, who had overseen the office's controversial Rapid Response Team under former Sheriff Butch Conway, retired in March 2021. In his lawsuit, Buice's attorneys said he was told that Taylor believed he had interfered in an investigation into another deputy in 2020.
The attorneys argued, however, that is was more of a case of racial discrimination. Buice is white. Taylor is Black.
"Several white employees, particularly those in upper management, were replaced by African-American employees, in what amounted to a race based spoils system," Buice's attorney, Matthew Billips wrote in a complaint filed in federal court on Tuesday.
The lawsuit is arguing the Sheriff's Office, Taylor and Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the 14th Amendment of the Constitution's equal protection clause. Buice is seeking backpay as well as damages and either his job back or front pay as well as a judgement that his rights had been violated.
Buice filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint on May 20, 2021, and received a Notice of Right to Sue on March 30 of this year.
The Rapid Response Team — which had been the subject of several lawsuits against the Sheriff's Office — was disbanded on Jan. 1, 2021, which was Taylor's first day as sheriff. News reports from March 2021 show the Sheriff's Office framed Buice's resignation, and the demotion of another supervisor for the Rapid Response Team, as part of a look into the handling of an inmate abuse case. Buice had faced termination of his employment if he did not resign, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states that he was accused of interfering in the 2020 investigation, being dishonest and failing to perform his duty.
"None of the allegations brought against Mr. Buice for misconduct were true and were, in fact, pretexts for discrimination on the basis of race, as Mr. Buice had in fact had initiated the very investigation in question," Buice's attorneys argued in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states Buice had followed instructions from then-Sheriff Butch Conway and complied with existing Sheriff's Office policy during the 2020 investigation.
The attorneys said Assistant Chief Marcelino LaBoy indicated the decision was based on other factors during a telephone conversation with Buice around the time of the forced resignation.
"Within a day or two of Plaintiff receiving notice of termination, his supervisor, then Major (now Assistant Chief) LaBoy telephoned him in the evening," the attorneys wrote in the suit. "During the telephone conversation, plaintiff said that he did not understand why he was being terminated as he had done nothing wrong.
"Major LaBoy told Plaintiff that it was nothing personal and that Plaintiff had gotten caught up in a 'political racial war' in the Sheriff’s office."
At one point, the Sheriff's Office, which is listed as a defendant along with Taylor and Atwater, under Taylor's leadership was compared to the office under Conway's leadership in the lawsuit.
"Under the prior administration, Defendant had a much more racially diverse group of employees," the lawsuit states. "Following the appointment of Sheriff Taylor and due to the employment actions taken under his and Defendant Atwater’s direction, the racial composition of the employees of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office became predominantly African-American."
The Sheriff's Office acknowledged it was aware of the lawsuit in a statement on Thursday, but denied the racial discrimination allegations.
Officials from the office said it was open to anyone who was a U.S. citizen and Georgia resident regardless of their gender, race, age, creed, relation or national origin.
"Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office members are required to conduct themselves with the highest professional integrity and ethics as they reflect directly upon the agency and Gwinnett County," the Sheriff's Office said in its statement.
"Race, color, ethnicity, age, gender, socioeconomic status, or sexual orientation is not a factor in determining the employment, termination, or promotional advancement of employees within our agency."
