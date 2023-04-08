The redevelopment of the former Olympic tennis center site off U.S. Highway 78 could include a Whataburger, other restaurants, a warehouse grocery store and apartments, according to plans filed with Gwinnett County officials.
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission is expected to take up the proposed 31.1-acre redevelopment at its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. County officials will then ask residents to attend an informational meeting later in the week to learn about plans for the property and offer their feedback.
The informational meeting, which will be hosted by County Commissioner Ben Ku, will take place at 6 p.m. on April 13 at the Mountain Park Activity Building, which is located at 1063 Rockbridge Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
The county is asking to have the property rezoned from commercial only to a mixed-use residential zoning. It would have to go to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for final approval after the Planning Commission considers it.
"The proposed development would complement the mixture of surrounding land uses and provide additional residential critical mass to support surrounding commercial and employment uses including multiple large shopping centers along both sides of Stone Mountain Highway and the recently-constructed Amazon facility, which is located just to the southeast of the property along West Park Place Boulevard," a letter of intent from the county's planning department states.
County staff have recommended approval of the redevelopment plan.
Gwinnett County acquired the tennis center property in a land swap with the Stone Mountain Memorial Association in 2016 and the center was demolished in 2017. County officials have long said their vision for the property was for it to become a gateway project due to its location to the entrance to Gwinnett on U.S. Highway 78.
Fuqua Development was chosen by county officials at the end of 2020 to serve as the development partner for the project. Fuqua has worked on projects in Gwinnett such as Peachtree Corners' town Center and the Exchange @ Gwinnett development near the Mall of Georgia in Buford.
Planning documents filed with Gwinnett County show the proposed mixed-use development would include apartments, three restaurants and a large Costco or BJ's-style warehouse grocery store with gas pumps. Elevation renderings show one of the proposed restaurants would have the same exterior design as Whataburger locations.
The plans not only include the former tennis center property, but also a redevelopment of part of the parking lot for Life Storage, which is located across Bermuda Road from the tennis center property.
The full list of amenities listed in the rezoning application include:
• 255 apartments spread across three four-story buildings with 302 parking spaces, six electric vehicle charging stations and a swimming pool for apartment residents
• A 151,000 square foot warehouse grocery retail store with a gas station and 798 parking spaces along U.S. Highway 78 near West Park Place Boulevard
• A 2,510-square-foot restaurant with 71 parking spaces and two electric vehicle charging stations and two drive thru lanes and outdoor patio dining space near West Park Place Boulevard
• A 4,000-square-foot restaurant with 60 parking spaces and one drive thru lane
• A 3,198-square-foot restaurant with 36 parking spaces and two drive thru lanes at the corner of West Park Place Boulevard and Bermuda Road
• A 10-foot-wide multi-use path along West Park Place Boulevard
• A water feature feature facing Bermuda Road
• Five monument-style signs along West Park Place Boulevard
• 4.74 total acres of common areas spread across the property
• Six-foot-wide sidewalks in the development
