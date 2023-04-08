The redevelopment of the former Olympic tennis center site off U.S. Highway 78 could include a Whataburger, other restaurants, a warehouse grocery store and apartments, according to plans filed with Gwinnett County officials.

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission is expected to take up the proposed 31.1-acre redevelopment at its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. County officials will then ask residents to attend an informational meeting later in the week to learn about plans for the property and offer their feedback.

