Norcross officials announced one of their former police officers was arrested on Tuesday night, nearly two weeks after he was fired for allegedly committing "immoral and illegal conduct while on duty in uniform."
Officer Kevin Day, 36, was fired Jan. 7 for allegedly pandering for sex and using a database to look up people he did not have a legal reason to look up. He was arrested Tuesday by Gwinnett sheriff's deputies on charges related to those actions, according to the police department.
“Day was found to have violated Norcross Police Department policies of oath of office, code of ethics, standards of conduct and GCIC/NCIC procedures," Norcross Police Chief Bill Grogan said. "We have zero tolerance for such misconduct. Day’s actions were immoral, unethical and without integrity, all of which are the core requirements of our profession and will never be tolerated. We are a state-certified, CALEA-accredited department—one of only 26 (out of 152) city police departments in the State of Georgia to receive this designation."
Deputies have charged Day with two counts of pandering for sex, two counts of oath of office and two counts of GCIC violations. Jail records show he had already been released on bond hours after his arrest.
Gwinnett County Jail records show Day was previously arrested and booked into the county jail in 2014 on a sexual battery charge.
Norcross police officials said they were contacted by the Sheriff's Office in mid-November about information deputies had received about one of the city's officers possibly pandering for sex from a prostitute in Norcross. The police department and Sheriff's Office then worked together to investigate the allegations.
Police department leaders received evidence on Jan. 6 that pointed to Day allegedly pandering for sex and using state computer databases to look up people he "had no legal justification to query," in violation of GCIC and CJIS regulations.
That led to the officer's firing the following day.
"We receive training on GCIC regulations and ethics, morality and integrity, not just annually but multiple times each year and throughout our careers," Grogan said. "There are absolutely no excuses for Day’s actions. As members of law enforcement, we are oath-bound to uphold the law. No one is above it.
"He has absolutely no business being a part of this great profession that I, and so many others, have worked entire careers trying to make better. I will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety and protection of our citizens and maintain the highest possible reputation for this police department, this profession and this city.”
