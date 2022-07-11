The Norcross High School football community is in mourning after one its own has been identified as the victim who was shot and killed while trying to prevent his car from being stolen at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners on Sunday.
Police identified Bradley Coleman, 29, as the victim on Monday. Coleman was a wide receiver on Norcross High School's football team in the late 2000s.
Investigators said he now lived in Louisiana, but did not specify where her lived in that state. After Coleman graduated from Norcross, he went on to play football at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., from 2011 until 2015.
"It is with great sadness to share with the Norcross family that we lost a brother this weekend," the Norcross football team said in a statement on Monday. "Bradley Coleman was a friend, father and an ambassador of goodwill. We will keep everyone informed about any arrangements and ways to help support the family."
Detectives believe the incident was an attempted carjacking. The suspect, who fled on foot after bystanders blocked him from leaving in Coleman's vehicle, has not yet been identified.
"Detectives are currently following up on leads and are asking for any possible witnesses who may have seen or heard anything to contact them with information," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said on Monday.
Police were called to the QuikTrip located at 5255 Peachtree Parkway on a report of a person having been shot at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found Coleman lying near a black passenger vehicle which was located by the air pumps.
Sgt. Michele Pihera said Gwinnett firefighters and paramedics arrived the gas station and determined Coleman had died from his wounds. Detectives believe Coleman had stopped by the QuikTrip to put air in his tires when the attempted carjacking happened.
"He pulled his vehicle in so that the passenger side was nearest the machine," Pihera said. "While he was servicing his vehicle, a black four-door passenger vehicle backed in directly next to the victim’s car.
"The vehicle was occupied by three people. One of the occupants of the suspect’s vehicle got out and entered the victim’s car in the driver’s seat. Seeing what was happening, the victim then tried to stop his vehicle from being stolen."
Coleman got into a physical altercation with the suspect who had entered his vehicle. At that point, a second suspect came up and got involved in the altercation as well.
The driver of a third vehicle then pulled up behind Coleman to wait for their turn to use the air pump. That driver was not aware that a crime was taking place when they pulled up.
"As one of the suspects tried to back up the victim’s car, he collided with the waiting vehicle," Pihera said. "The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off."
The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling south on Peachtree Parkway, Pihera said. Investigators believe that this homicide resulted from an attempted carjacking. The identity of the suspects and their vehicle is unknown at this time.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and trying to obtain any video surveillance of the crime.
Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward to tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-056130.
