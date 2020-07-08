A former Meadowcreek High School swim coach was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual battery against children under 16.
Anthony Rainge, 61, was released from the Gwinnett County jail hours later that same day on an $11,200 bond.
Rainge, who was previously the head swim and dive coach at Meadowcreek, was under investigation after current and former students reported him and three other staff members to the police for inappropriate sexual behavior with students, Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson Bernard Watson confirmed.
In mid-June, more than 40 students, ranging from Class of 2013 to Class of 2020, took to social media to share their alleged experiences with Rainge.
"This is probably the hardest story to tell," a former student wrote. "For so long, I believed Coach Rainge was like my father. That's the way he presented himself. ... We had 75+ swimmers on the team, and every single person would defend him through hell and back."
But the student was among many others who said Rainge would sometimes drive her home after swim practice, make inappropriate comments about her appearance, recount sexual experiences with other women and more. She was 15 or 16 years old at the time.
Another alleged victim recounted different instances when she was 16 during which Rainge took her to his house, would make her sit on his lap, touched her and sucked on her fingers, and made her try on her swimsuit in front of him in his office. She graduated in 2017.
While still under investigation, Rainge retired from Meadowcreek on June 24. He was employed with Gwinnett County Public Schools since August 2009, Watson said.
He added that one of the other staff members accused of inappropriate contact and engaging in sexually explicit conversations with students resigned on June 23 and the other two were cleared of wrongdoing by the school district. The staff member who resigned had previously transferred to Parkview High School.
Meanwhile, Watson said school resource officers are also conducting their own investigation into the allegations that occurred on school property.
Reports were also filed with the district's Human Resources Division, the Georgia Division of Family and Children’s Services, as well as the Professional Standards Commission.
In a letter to parents and staff, Meadowcreek High School Principal Kevin Wood said Gwinnett County Public Schools is taking the recent and other similar allegations very seriously.
"As your principal," he said, "I am committed to the work we are doing to foster a safe and positive school environment and encourage our school community to come to me when you have concerns."
It is unclear when Rainge will make his first court appearance, as county officials announced on Tuesday that all of Gwinnett County State Court’s criminal proceedings have been canceled through July 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All pending criminal matters will be rescheduled.
