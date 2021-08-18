Loganville residents know who their next mayor will be after qualifying ended Wednesday and only one candidate qualified to run for the office. But they are going to pick from a half-dozen candidates to fill three at-large City Council seats.
Former Councilman Skip Baliles was the only person who signed up to run for Loganville's open mayoral seat during candidate qualifying this week. Current Mayor Rey Martinez is not seeking a second term as the city's leader because he is preparing to run for retiring state Rep. Tom Kirby's seat in the Georgia House of Representatives next year.
With no one signing up to oppose Baliles, he is slated to take office in January.
As for the three at-large City Council seats that will appear on the city's ballot in the Nov. 2 municipal election, seven people signed up to run for them. The three candidates who get the most votes in that race will take the council seats.
Candidates qualifying to run for the City Council seats are: Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger; business owners Melanie Long and Branden Whitfield; pest control worker Terry Parsons; life insurance agent Shenia Rivers-Devine; bus driver Rosa D Steele; and Gwinnett Sheriff's Deputy James Wilson.
With Huntsinger being the only council member who is running for re-election, Loganville is guaranteed to have at least two new members on the City Council since council members Danny Ford and Lisa Newberry did not sign up to run for re-election.
