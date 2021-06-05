A former Loganville City Council member who is currently serving as the city's Development Authority chairman is tossing his hat in the ring to run for mayor.
Lee "Skip" Baliles announced his plans this past week to run for the office, which will be an open seat this year due to Mayor Rey Martinez's decision to run for the State House 114 seat in 2022 instead of seeking another term in his current seat. Baliles, who did not seek re-election in 2019 because he believed there should be term limits — even if they are unofficial limits — for elected offices, previously served on the City Council from 2012 until 2020. He has lead the Loganville Development Authority, as its chairman, since last year.
“One of my goals when elected mayor will be to begin healing the wounds and divides that exist in our city regarding the unpopular downtown development attempt,” Baliles said. “Elected officials have lost the confidence of some of our residents, and I want to help fix that.”
The redevelopment of downtown Loganville is one issue Baliles focused on more than once in his campaign announcement. A mixed-use plan that was announced in 2019 ultimately fell apart after it faced a backlash from residents who opposed its density, including multi-family housing. The city is still trying to figure out how to redevelop its downtown core.
“I think we need to move forward with the type of development for our downtown area that the citizens want,” Baliles said. “I want to make sure that the city continues to begin and finish projects on time and within budget and to focus our efforts on cleaning up our city while at the same time leaving visitors with a good image of Loganville.”
Baliles has lived in Loganville since 2005 and spent 40 years working in management, including serving as a Sears and Lowe's Home Improvement store manager. He and his wife have three children, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
