Former Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis and his wife are suing the city as an institution and Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington in particular for allegedly violating his civil rights by not letting him address reporters about a scathing investigation into the culture within the police department — including allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.
The investigation looked into allegations that a male captain told a female captain that she should use her body to advance her career and called her a hooker, as well as an allegation that Wallis told the female captain she looked “like a Hooters girl when the air conditioner’s not working.”
Wallis was initially suspended after the report was released, but he later decided to retire, effective mid-February. The chief's attorney, James McCabe, said Wallis retired, however, because Warbington allegedly told him he would be fired over an Atlanta Journal-Constitution interview (in which Wallis' wife also made comments to the paper) about the investigation despite having been ordered to not to talk to any media outlets about the issue.
"Despite a thirty-one-year career in law enforcement with an exemplary record, Chief Wallis’s reputation is now permanently tarnished, in large part because of the selfish and retaliatory actions of his superior, City Manager Warbington, who issued an all-encompassing order to Chief Wallis and others not to discuss anything pertaining to the sexual harassment investigation or results of the same with the media," McCabe wrote in the lawsuit.
"By doing this, Warbington sought to control the narrative to the media of the sexual harassment investigation and insulate himself from allegations that he, among other things, had permitted the target of the sexual harassment investigation, Captain Ryan Morgan, to resign from employment with honor and even a retirement celebration just twelve days before the investigation results were made public that Captain Morgan had engaged in pervasive sexual harassment and other inappropriate actions."
Wallis' lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Georgia District on March 24. Judge William Ray is presiding over the case. The city has not yet filed a response.
McCabe said the former police chief was used as a scapegoat because the city was "needing someone to punish for the actions of Capt. Morgan."
McCabe said Wallis may never be able to serve as a police chief again because of the coverage of the investigation into the department. The attorney said his client has so far not been able to gain employment with other police departments.
"Chief Wallis’s reputation has been permanently damaged," McCabe wrote in the lawsuit.
Wallis had submitted a response to the investigation which was obtained from the city through an open records request. In it, he denied ever sexually harassing any of his female employees and said the Hooters remark that he made to the female captain was a joke and not intended to be offensive. The comment was made after the female captain wore a pink T-shirt, instead of her uniform shirt, in the office on a day when the air conditioning had gone out in the office.
McCabe reiterated that argument in the lawsuit.
"While Chief Wallis knows the comment was poorly advised, he felt at the time that it was good natured, in keeping with what he felt was the tone of the conversation, and consistent with comments that they would both make to one another," the attorney said.
McCabe also added, "Chief Wallis meant to express that her unprofessional attire that day did not help the image that she was trying to convey as a Command Staff officer. For this single comment, Chief Wallis has been wrongfully labeled as a sexist and sexual harasser of women."
McCabe said the police department had become a "flagship for many new programs and initiatives throughout local and state law enforcement agencies" under Wallis' leadership. The lawsuit described the department that Wallis inherited from former Police chief Randy Johnson in 2019 as a "broken institution," and states that Wallis was working to turn it around by bringing diversity into the command staff.
"During his time as the Chief of Police for the City of Lawrenceville, Tim Wallis overhauled the culture of what previously was a toxic Department, appointed to its Command Staff its first ever African American officer and its first female, and navigated the height of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests with skill and grace by instituting a policy of openness between the department and the public at large and meeting with local community leaders to earnestly discuss the concerns they had with law enforcement," McCabe wrote in the lawsuit.
Wallis' successor, acting police chief Myron Walker, faced his own scrutiny after taking over as the police department's leader when reports that he had been involved in a coworker when he worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office emerged. Walker and city officials got wind that the issue was about to be reported on, and he held a press conference — in which Warbington and Mayor David Still were present — to acknowledge and address the issue before the first reports about the incident came out.
McCabe accused Warbington of giving Walker "a script and permitted him to address the scandal described in the Glanton report and his role in it, as well as allegations of his own misconduct that involved his having had an extramarital affair."
In addition to the allegations of sexual harassment, there were allegations that department leaders had been lenient in handling Morgan sleeping in a department-owned trailer.
Wallis' wife was also accused of interfering in department affairs and causing strained relationships between Wallis and people under his command, including Walker.
The report indicated that female employees worried about possible retaliation for reporting harassment because of a culture in the department that predated Wallis becoming chief. Those allegations prompted state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, to file legislation to provide whistleblower protections for city and county employees who report sexual harassment. That legislation has passed in the Georgia House of Representatives and is now awaiting a vote by the full state Senate.
