A Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver quit his job just over two weeks before police arrested him on child molestation and public indecency charges.
Former bus driver Steven Wilkins, 63, resigned from his job on Feb. 10, according to GCPS officials, and he was subsequently arrested by Gwinnett County police on Monday. A parent had raised concerns to Gwinnett County Police about Wilkins' behavior, prompting an investigation, Suwanee Elementary School Principal Mary B. Taylor told parents in a letter.
"Gwinnett County School Police were notified about the alleged behavior by a parent who voiced concerns about what she described as suspicious behavior by the driver," Taylor told parents.
"In accordance with the district’s safety and security protocols, our school resource officers (SROs) immediately launched an investigation which ultimately led to the arrest of the former driver."
GCPS officials said Wilkins was removed from driving his bus route as soon as the parent raised their concerns about his behavior.
District officials said the parent's complaint and Wilkins' arrest serve as an example of why they said parents should report any suspicious behavior that they see taking place.
"GCPS takes the safety and security of its students seriously," the district said in a statement. "All bus drivers must pass a criminal background check before they are hired. In addition, GCPS buses are equipped with cameras.
"With that said, we still need the help of students, staff, parents and members of the community to help keep students safe. For some time now we have been encouraging those groups to 'say something' if they 'see something' that they believe is a threat to our school community."
Taylor is praising the parent who filed the complaint against Wilkins.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank the parent who reported her concerns," Taylor said in her letter. "This allowed police to move quickly to investigate the situation. I encourage our students and community to continue coming to us when they have information or concerns about student safety."
Wilkins was still being held in the Gwinnett County Jail as of Friday.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
