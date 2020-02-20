The trial of former Gwinnett County police officer Robert McDonald for an incident that occurred three years ago came to an end Thursday.
The jury on the case took two days to deliberate, but around 4 p.m. they came back with a verdict, finding McDonald guilty of all charges — aggravated assault, battery and felony violation of oath by public officer.
Presiding Judge Howard E. Cook will now sentence McDonald at a hearing that he said will not take place sooner than two weeks.
McDonald faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.
Following the verdict, lead prosecutor Charissa Henrich requested that McDonald be put in custody, but Cook allowed him to remain out of custody until he is sentenced.
McDonald’s family and wife were in the courtroom when the judge made the announcement. His attorney, Walt Britt, said McDonald was “devastated” to hear the verdict and had yelled out “hope” before entering the courtroom to hear the verdict.
McDonald maintained his innocence in the three years following the incident and had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Britt said he will appeal the verdict and that he will try to keep McDonald out of prison since “Sgt. (Michael Bongiovanni) didn’t get to go to prison.” He said it would be fair for McDonald to just serve a “period of probation.”
“We think there were significant errors created by the trial judge,” Britt said. “And while we respect the jury’s verdict, we do disagree.”
He gave examples of the errors, including jury selection, an improper verdict form, evidentiary matters and that he believed the state did not prove what the terms of McDonald’s oath of office were.
Henrich declined to comment on the verdict Thursday afternoon.
Everything started on April 12, 2017 when McDonald, then 25, responded to a fight call from Bongiovanni. He then allegedly participated with Bongiovanni in the beating of Demetrius Hollins, then 21, during what started out as a traffic stop on Sugarloaf Parkway.
McDonald and Bongiovanni were fired the day after the incident when video of what happened began circulating on social media, which contradicted portions of both men’s reports. They were indicted in February 2018.
Bongiovanni pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery last summer and reached a plea deal so that he would spend six months in Gwinnett’s work-release program, five months home confinement and the rest of his 10-year sentence on probation instead of jail time if he testified against McDonald.
When Bongiovanni testified against McDonald last week, he said he took the plea deal because it was in the “best interest” of his family.
Bongiovanni admitted to striking Hollins with his forearm while he had his hands up, and that he saw McDonald “deliver a downward strike near the shoulder area of the suspect with his foot.”
Bongiovanni said Hollins was not actively resisting and had already been handcuffed when McDonald arrived at the scene, but McDonald testified on Tuesday that wasn’t what he saw.
McDonald admitted during his testimony to running up to the scene with his gun drawn, stepping on Hollins’ head when he missed the back of his shoulders and putting his gun to Hollins’ head.
McDonald, now 28, said he grew up in South Carolina and that his grandfather had been a sheriff’s deputy in Florida. He attended the Gwinnett County Police Academy from October 2013 to March 2014, and went back to school to get his aircraft mechanic license after the incident.
“When did you decide you wanted to be a police officer,” Britt asked him Tuesday.
“Something I’ve always wanted to do my entire life,” McDonald said.
