Former Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Antione Riggins has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and making a false statement to cover up his drug crimes.
Riggins, of Loganville, is 41. According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the charges and other information presented in court, Riggins was a federally-deputized task force officer with Homeland Security Investigations in 2017, while also employed as a deputy sheriff with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
In these roles, Riggins was responsible for investigating drug trafficking cases and transporting seized drugs from HSI crime scenes to the Sheriff's Office evidence room.
On Feb. 23, 2017, HSI seized three kilograms of cocaine following a high-speed car chase and crash on Interstate 285. HSI identified the suspected owner of the cocaine, even though he fled from the crash and was not apprehended.
HSI agents tasked Riggins with transporting the cocaine to the Sheriff's Office evidence vault. The next day, however, Riggins checked only one kilogram of cocaine into evidence, not three, and he failed to secure a warrant for the arrest of the cocaine trafficker.
Riggins also made a false document to cover up his cocaine theft. In particular, he created and submitted a falsified evidence form claiming the identity of the drug trafficker was unknown, and only one kilogram of cocaine was seized at the scene.
On July 14, 2017, HSI seized approximately six kilograms of methamphetamine from an Atlanta hotel room. An HSI agent again tasked Riggins with transporting the methamphetamine to the Sheriff's Office evidence vault, but none of the methamphetamine was subsequently checked into evidence.
Three days later, on July 17, 2017, HSI seized approximately four kilograms of heroin and 172 oxycodone pills from a metro Atlanta stash house. Once again, Riggins was made responsible for transporting the drugs to the evidence room. Riggins stole all but 96 grams of the heroin.
Riggins’s role at HSI ended in early 2018, and his employment with the GCSO ended after these alleged actions came to the attention of law enforcement in May 2018.
Pak said Riggins violated the most basic oath of officers to protect the public by putting dangerous drugs back on the street after they had been seized by law enforcement, and that his conviction and sentence was a victory for the rule of law. He said it shows there are severe consequences for abusing the public’s trust.
“Removing this corrupt officer from our midst helps restore public confidence in our strong law enforcement team," Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in Georgia and Alabama, said. "HSI Atlanta will continue to work with our great local, federal and state partners to make our communities safer.”
Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said corruption within the law enforcement ranks will not be tolerated. The GBI, Reynolds said, is committed to working with local and federal partners to investigate these types of crimes.
“This case is a reminder that no officer is above the law," Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "The FBI would like to thank our state and local law enforcement partners, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office, for bringing this corrupt officer to justice.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security - Office of the Inspector General and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, with the assistance of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Trevor C. Wilmot prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.