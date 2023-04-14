Andrea Alabi, who worked for Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson during her first months in office, is planning to run against her former boss in next year's Democratic Party primary.
Alabi, who also previously worked as a prosecutor under former Gwinnett DA Danny Porter and is currently the No. 2 person in the Fulton County Solicitor's Office, announced her plans to run against Austin-Gatson for DA during a press conference on Tuesday.
Alabi, 41, said she is running because she feels the DA is "in over her head" and not doing enough to address key crime-related issues.
"If a prosecutor isn't doing their job, it's time to hold them accountable," Alabi said. "That's what this election is about, and that's why I'm running for DA.
"My opponent was elected by making big promises about how she intended to reform the District Attorney's Office. Voters went to the polls. They asked for change. (Three) years later, we have a prosecutor's office that is not serving the people or doing the actual work."
Alabi is the first person from either political party to announce plans to challenge Austin-Gatson, who is in her first term office. The current DA defeated Porter in 2020 and, as a result, became the first Black person to ever hold the office.
Next year's election cycle will see the Democrats who rode a blue wave into office in 2020 face their first re-election bids. This includes not only Austin-Gatson, but also several other high-ranking officials, including County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Commissioners Kirkland Carden and Jasper Watkins, Clerk of Courts Tiana Garner and Sheriff Keybo Taylor.
Alabi is a Baltimore, Md. native whose family moved to Gwinnett County when she was 12. She attended Berkmar and later Meadowcreek High Schools. She earned her bachelor's degree from DeVry University and her law degree from Penn State's law school.
She went to work for the Gwinnett DA's office under Porter and was a deputy chief assistant district attorney during the first few months of Austin-Gatson's tenure, making her the No. 3 person in the office at that time. She is currently the chief assistant solicitor in the Fulton County Solicitor's Office.
Alabi said said she would like to partner with schools and parents to deter children from making bad decisions. She'd also like to work on second-chance initiatives and tackling violent crime in Gwinnett County.
One of the issues Alabi said she believes Austin-Gatson is not doing enough to address is gun violence. The attorney argued the DA is too focused on a prosecuting cases involving sales of Delta-8, which is a form of THC, and she said those cases would not be a priority if she were elected.
"We don't have kids strung out and dying from Delta-8," she said. "We have a gun violence problem. Teens in Gwinnett County are being shot because of weak gun laws.
"Instead of stepping into the gap, the district attorney appears to be trying to up her conviction rate by making up crimes. That's insulting to the victims. It's insulting to the families of victims, who have lost loved ones and still have yet to receive justice."
Retailers that the DA's office has gone for selling Delta-8 have tried suing the office to stop the prosecutions while claiming a waiver of sovereign immunity, but the Georgia Supreme Court ruled in the DA's Office's favor last month.
Austin-Gatson argued her office her been trying to tackle gun violence, however.
"My office has direct indicted several gun violence cases and we charge gun possession during the commission of a felony regularly," the DA said.
Alabi also asserted that the conviction rate on homicides is less than 57% under Austin-Gatson's tenure. She pledged to focus on violent crimes and establish a Homicide Division within the office. She said neighbor counties, such as DeKalb and Fulton, already have Homicide Units in their DA's Offices.
"I want to make sure for those victims of homicide, that we have experienced, well-trained ADAs that can handle those cases and make sure they're evaluating those cases properly so that the victims receive justice," she said.
Austin-Gatson disputed claims that her office was not getting enough convictions, however.
She said her office got 59 convictions between January 2021, when she took office, and March 23 of this year. Those include 31 murder convictions, 25 manslaughter (both voluntary and involuntary) convictions and three vehicular homicide convictions.
The DA also said she has been trying to work through a backlog of cases. She said her office, at one point, tried a triple homicide case from 2014. She also said there are still cases from as far back as 2017 awaiting trial.
"When you carve out just the murder convictions, it skews what my office has done since I've been here," Austin-Gatson said.
The DA also said her office has been working to secure new technology to process forensic exams and also put more evidence before juries in order to secure more convictions.
"We're working hard to make sure we have the tools we need to present the cases," Austin-Gatson said.
