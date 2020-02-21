A former Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher who is now author is hosting a book signing in Winder, where he will also discuss different themes on faith and spirituality through the lenses of nine different interviews of people from different backgrounds.
On Feb. 22, Andrew Snorton will host the discussion, which will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Winder Public Library. The discussion will be based on Snorton’s new book “9 Stories of Faith: Volume 1.”
In the book, people from different backgrounds, such as Christianity, Hindu and Islam, share their testimonies of what their biggest daily challenge is, as well as the means they use to manage them and to live productive, meaningful lives.
“One of the main points is for all to understand we are all dealing with something,” Snorton said. “Likewise, regardless of your faith ties and perspectives, there are universalities across different faiths. There are some commonalities, so even if you don’t fully subscribe to the principles of one or the other, there are some things you simply cannot deny.”
Snorton will also discuss his previous book during the event, “Depper Than Your Deepest Sleep: Thoughts on Love with Joseph Snorton.” The book is a poetry-themed look at love through the lenses of family, friends, loved ones past and present, community, self-reflection and more.
Both books are available on Amazon and multiple bookstores in metro Atlanta.
The Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview St., in Winder.
For more information on upcoming signings and events, visit Snorton’s Facebook page at Author Andrew Snorton, as well as his Twitter and Instagram @authorsnorton, or https://asnortonccs.wixsite.com/authorpage.
