A former Gwinnett County planning commissioner who pleaded guilty in 2012 to federal bribery charges in connection to the scandal that brought down former county commissioner Shirley Lasseter has withdrawn his name from an appointment to the county's Water and Sewage Authority.
Mark Gary had been nominated to a one-year term on the authority board on Jan. 5 by new county commissioner Kirkland Carden, with the commission unanimously approving the appointment. Although the appointment was to last until Dec. 31, Gary quickly turned around and ended his stint after less than one week, a spokesman for Carden confirmed.
“Last week, Mr. Gary voluntarily asked to withdraw his nomination from the Water and Sewage Authority and he will not be serving," Matt Blakely said. "Commissioner Carden nominated Mr. Gary because of his expertise in development and believed that expertise would be useful for the county during this period of transition."
Gary's appointment evoked memories of a time when the county commission was mired in scandals that brought down several of its members and lead to criminal prosecutions against some of them.
Gary, in particular, was tied up in a scandal surrounding Lasseter and her son, John Fanning. The developer pleaded guilty in 2012 to paying $30,000 in casino chips to Fanning in exchange for Lasseter voting in favor of approval for a controversial $4 million solid waste transfer station proposed in the Dacula area.
Gary had a personal ownership interest in the proposed station, and accused Lasseter during a federal court hearing of telling him he had to pay her $30,000 to secure her support of the project.
The former planning commissioner was sentenced in August 2013 to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.
"Commissioner Carden was aware of Mr. Gary's past when he nominated him," Blakely said. "However, as a Christian and proponent of restorative justice, Commissioner Carden believes that Mr. Gary has grown as a person. We wish Mr. Gary and his family the best moving forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.