A former Gwinnett County commissioner credited with helping to get a bridge built to replace a dangerous railroad crossing in Sugar Hill has died.
Maron Sidney Buice died in his sleep Saturday at the age of 93, according to his obituary from Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. As the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic continues to impact the world, there will be no visitation and Buice will be buried in a private family ceremony. A celebration of his life is expected to be scheduled for a later date.
Buice spent more than a decade and a half on the Gwinnett County commission, from 1968 to 1984, and is credited with undertaking several steps to improve the community.
“Maron Buice served as county commissioner for 16 years in which many of the decisions that laid the foundation for Gwinnett’s success were made,” said Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash, who began her long association with Gwinnett government as a county employee when Buice was a commissioner.
“Those decisions fixed the path for the water and sewer system, fire department, road improvements, parks and recreation, and more. He genuinely cared for Gwinnett and was fortunate enough to see its future play out, hopefully in a way that made him proud of the role he played. I will miss him, as so many others will.”
One of the steps Buice took to improve the community was to push for the construction of the State Route 20 bridge over the rail road tracks near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill. A major motivation for seeking the bridge was the dangerous nature of the highway’s intersection with the rail road tracks, which had resulted in several accidents, including a fatal one involving five teenage girls.
The bridge was named in his honor last August. As the dedication approached last year, Buice said that although he had previously been apprehensive to the idea of his name being attached to the bridge, he decided he’d rather it be done when he was alive to see it, rather than it being done as a memorial to him after he died.
“I’ve seen too many roads and bridges named ‘Memorial So-and-So,’” Buice said at the time. “I said, ‘I don’t want to be a ‘Memorial Buice,’ I want to be here where I can enjoy it.’ ”
Buice was also credited with helping to establish a volunteer fire department in Sugar Hill, getting a Park and Ride lot opened in Buford and being involved with Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful.
He was also a World War II veteran, having served in the Army during that war. He also had a successful career selling furniture and appliances and, after he retired from that, he moved to the Blue Ridge mountains.
He was a member of Old Suwanee Baptist Church and, according to his obituary, his favorite song was Victory in Jesus.
“(A) loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of faith, great integrity, humor, and kindness,” his obituary states.
“He loved playing practical jokes, telling jokes, telling stories, eating, gardening (mostly tomatoes), hunting, fishing, social media, riding on his Gator with his dog Kira, spending time with family and friends, Old Suwanee Baptist Church and serving his country in WWII. (He) valued God and his family most of all.”
