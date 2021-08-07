For Charlotte Nash, several of the former recipients of the Gwinnett Chamber’s Citizen of the Year Award are not just bunch of names on a list.
They are people she considers friends and mentors.
There is F. Wayne Hill, the 2003 recipient of the award, who was the county commission chairman while Nash was the county administrator. There’s Wayne Shackelford, who was the county extension agent when she was a 4-H student and was later county administrator when she was hired to work in Gwinnett government, in the grants department in 1977.
There is also Lillian Webb, who was the first woman elected to lead the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. Former Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson, a friend of Nash's, has also received the award.
"There's so many great Gwinnett leaders on the (Citizen of the Year) list," Nash said.
Nash, who retired from elected office when her last term as chairwoman ended in December, joined the long list of Citizen of the Year recipients on Friday night as the Gwinnett Chamber held its 73 Annual Dinner at the Gas South Conference Center in unincorporated Duluth.
There have been more than 40 people named "Citizen of the Year" by the chamber, including a few commission chairs that Nash worked under in county government.
“As I mention Shack (Wayne Shackelford) was a mentor and there are certainly others on the (Citizen of the Year) list who have mentored me and supported me at various times during my career," Nash said. "So it's particularly special to me because Gwinnett's been my home all my life and ... I've known so many of the recipients personally over the years."
Nash said Gwinnett Chamber President Nick Masino called her to tell her she would be receiving the award.
"I was excited," she said. "It would be foolish for me to pretend otherwise ... this is a big deal."
Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors Chairman Doug Jenkins said he had been looking forward to handing the Citizen of the Year Award to Nash because she has been "a teacher and a mentor" to many of the people in the audience at the dinner, including himself.
"Beside being the driving force behind the Gwinnett standard of doing things — and most of you have heard of that, it's all about excellence and team work — Charlotte has inspired numerous Gwinnettians," Jenkins said.
Nash had two careers with Gwinnett County government. There was a nearly 30 year career as a staff member that lasted from 1977 until 2005, and then there is her time as commission chairwoman from 2011 until last December.
The former commission chairwoman said she was proud to have a chance to come back as an elected officials and finish projects that she had previously worked on as a staff member.
"Interestingly, there are things we had teed up during the time that I was a staff person, then I retired, went away and came back and got to be a part of seeing them come to fruition," Nash said.
"I mean many of the things that happened in parks and rec, for example, during the time that I was in office, those were actually teed up in earlier years. That's just the way it is with those big long-term kinds of planning and projects. It doesn't typically get done in one year of service, or one term of service."
Nash also had her fair share of challenges to deal with during her time as commission chairwoman. She came into office during the Great Recession and in the middle of a service delivery strategy battle between the county and its cities.
She also came into office on the heels of scandals that brought down multiple commissioners, including her predecessor.
And, much of her final year in office was spent grappling with a global pandemic.
During the dinner, several of the actions Gwinnett government took under Nash's leadership were highlighted, including adding more than 145 new police officer positions and opening new fire stations. She was also cited for her work as a member of the Atlanta Transit Link Authority board, the Atlanta Regional Commission, the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District and Gwinnett Recreation Authority and was a former president of the Association of County Commissions of Georgia.
"I do feel a real sense of satisfaction about what's been accomplished whether it is something that I was directly involved with or whether it was something the organization as a whole managed to accomplish," Nash said. "And, I'm proud of things that happened in the community again whether it's something I've been involved in directly or it's something that's just part of the fabric of Gwinnett."
The former commission chairwoman was modest about the award, however. She said the people she worked with during her career, including fellow staff members when she was a member of the county staff and her fellow commissioners when she was chairwoman, also contributed to and deserves some of the credit for any successes attributed to her.
"One individual is not able to generate the kinds of projects and accomplishments that have happened during the time I was chair," Nash said. "It's not the commission chair that's responsible for getting those things done.
"It's Glenn (Stephens) as county administrator heading up a great staff team. It's the other commissioners working together, finding common ground on priorities and putting in the work that it takes to get things done to fund projects, to find mechanisms for funding, but also listen to the community and do things that the community thinks are important as well."
Other award recipients recognized during the Gwinnett Chamber's Annual Dinner included:
• R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award: Dennis Billew and J. Terry Gordon
• Membership Development Manager of the Year: Ansley Jones
• D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award: Community Sustainability Enterprise
• James J. Maran International Award: OFS
• Public Service Awards: Dr. Audrey Arona, Randy Dellinger, Marlene Fosque and Nancy Ward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.