A local businessman who spent nine years leading the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce, and more recently served on the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation Board, has passed away.
Duluth resident James "Jim" Maran died last Friday, according to his obituary. He was 74 and the cause of death was not listed.
Maran led the Gwinnett Chamber as its CEO for nearly a decade until he retired at the end of 2012, and the business organization named its annual international award, which recognizes foreign-based businesses that have a presence in Gwinnett, for him.
"During his time at the Chamber, the organization experienced one of the largest increases in membership and revenue," his obituary states. "Under his leadership the Chamber was recognized as one of the top Chambers in the United States."
Prior to leading the chamber, Maran worked for Motorola Inc., where he rose through the company ranks to serve in an executive role. He is survived by his wife, Jane, and son, Mark.
He was also involved with the Gwinnett Medical Center foundation for several years.
"Jim had been a Foundation Board Member and Keystone Society Member for over 11 years," foundations officials said in a statement on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Jane and son Mark during this difficult time."
Mourners are asked to make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in lieu of flowers.
The obituary does not list funeral service information, but Tom Wages Funeral Home in Lawrenceville is handling the arrangements.
