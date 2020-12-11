As he stood in front of a sculpture and plaque erected at the Shoal Creek Water Filter Plant to honor his involvement in the development of Gwinnett's water system, former county commission Chairman Wayne Mason recalled a time when water wasn't as easy to access in the county.
As late as the 1970s, parts of Gwinnett still had to get its water from wells, not Lake Lanier as is the case nowadays. That meant people in Snellville, according to Mason, had to race to get their water each day.
"I went into office because we didn't have any water in Snellville every night," Mason said. "You had to get up before six o'clock (in the morning) in order to take a shower because it'd (otherwise) be out of water. It was a real problem."
During a ceremony Thursday at the Shoal Creek plant, current Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash highlighted Mason's work in the 1970's to get approval for the county to draw water from Lake Lanier to all residents of the county — so they wouldn't have to race to a well to get their water each day.
During the ceremony, the Lanier Raw Water Intake, which is under water, was renamed and dedicated as the Wayne Mason Water Supply Intake Facility.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was lightly attended with just Nash and her husband, Mason and his wife, Ann, Gwinnett County Water Resources Director Tyler Richards and a handful of staff at the event.
"I never tried to have the limelight," Mason said. "Actions speak louder than words. Anybody can go out and blow their own horn, but people who were here know it. I spent all of my time on water, sewer and transportation, and finances of the county ... (but) it was a combined effort from everybody to put Gwinnett on the map, and we did."
Mason was a district county commissioner from from 1973 until 1976, and served as commission chairman from 1977 until 1980. During that time, the Gwinnett Water and Sewage Authority was established. After he left office, Mason developed neighborhoods and shopping centers around Gwinnett and has been a supporter of Georgia Gwinnett College.
Since the intake facility is underwater, a sculpture that includes a water fountain, as well as two signs highlighting Mason and the water system in Gwinnett County, has been erected at the Shoal Creek plant as a continuation of recognitions of county "trailblazers" that began on the county's bicentennial two years ago.
"What a difference leadership makes," Nash said. "Not only did Wayne Mason recognize the opportunity, he had the courage to take advantage to change the future of Gwinnett for the better and we all benefit, even today, for that."
The sculpture and plaques will serve as a beginning point for people who take tours of the Shoal Creek Water Filter Plant, which is near Lake Lanier on Buford Dam Road in Buford.
The 80-year-old Mason began to tear up during the ceremony as he reflected on the honor and his career on the county commission.
"Gwinnett has been a great place, it's been good to me," he said. "What I want to be known for is as a giver, not a taker. Some want to take, take, take. To me, it's about (giving)."
Mason said getting all of Gwinnett County on the same page as far as water was concerned, and getting water from Lake Lanier was also a way for the county — then controlled by Democrats — to gain some power.
"My theory was whoever controlled the water would control the destiny of the area," he said. "I went about getting an intake (line) in Lake Lanier, which was a real — it wasn't easy. We just happened to be lucky that we had Bo Callaway as secretary of the Army and it was the first time we'd ever hired anybody as a consultant.
"We hired a guy named Harold Dye. He was actually a colonel in the Army, but he was retired. I knew he knew the guy who ran the Corps of Engineers out of Mobile ... and I talked to Dye and said 'Harold, what would you charge us to help us get a permit?' He said, '$15,000.' I think you'll find that's all we paid, $15,000. I put him on my plane, sent him to Mobile and we got a permit."
But, Mason said there was some pushback from Republicans, particularly in DeKalb County, where the GOP was in power at the time. He said the permit Gwinnett got from the Army Corps of Engineers to pull water from Lake Lanier at the time "seemed like it was 200 million gallons" of water.
That didn't set well with Republicans to Gwinnett's south — at that time Gwinnett was controlled by Democrats and DeKalb was controlled by Republicans — and Mason said they raised some ruckus over it.
"They had a congressman over there, Blackburn I think was his name, and they all pitched a fit over it," Mason said. "So, Bo called me up and said 'Mason, what sized plant are you building up there?' And, I said, 'Well the first phase is 20 million gallons.'
"He said, 'I'm taking a lot of heat off, ya know, the Republicans about that permit. If I cut it back to 40 million gallons, will that be alright?' I said, 'Whatever you have to do. We'll increase it later.' And, they cut it to 40 million gallons because that sounded like a lot of water then. I've been drinking out of the well, 40 million gallons sounded like a lot of water. It was unique, but they cut it down and got us that permit."
