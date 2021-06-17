Former Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash is set to receive the Gwinnett Chamber's highest award.
The chamber announced Thursday that Nash will be honored as the 2020 Citizen of the Year at the business group's Annual Dinner on Aug. 6. Nash left county government when she retired — for the second time — in December. She served as a county staff employee from the mid-1970s until the mid-2000s, going from the grants department to serving as the county administrator, before she retired for the first time.
She came out of retirement in 2011 to win the commission chairmanship in a special election and held that office until she decided to not seek re-election in 2020.
Nash will not be the only individual recognized at the dinner. The chamber will Public Service Awards to County Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque; Gwinnett Student Leadership Team Inc.'s Nancy Ward; Jackson EMC's Randy Dellinger; and Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments Director, Dr. Audrey Arona.
The D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award will be presented to Community Sustainability Enterprise while the R. Wayne Shackleford Legacy Award will be presented to Dennis Billew and J. Terry Gordon and the James J. Maran International Award will be given to OFS Fitel.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased online at gwinnettannualdinner.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.