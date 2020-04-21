A familiar name in Georgia politics is weighing in on the battle over the 7th Congressional District.
Former Gov. Nathan Deal endorsed state Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, in the highly contested race to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall. Unterman is one of several Republicans running for the seat, which has also drawn several Democrats vying to win the seat.
Deal is from Hall County which is outside, but just north of, the 7th Congressional District.
“Renee Unterman has proven herself to be a passionate, courageous conservative fighter and I’m proud to endorse her campaign for Congress,” Deal said. “The people of Georgia deserve tough and thoughtful representatives, and I am confident Renee will deliver results for her constituents because, believe me, she never stops working.
“As our state works to provide every Georgian with a bright future, I believe Renee is the candidate who will always do what’s right and get the job done.”
Deal is himself a former congressman, having served in the U.S. House of Representatives before serving as governor for two terms from 2011 until he turned over the reins to Gov. Brian Kemp at the beginning of 2019.
“I’m honored and humbled to be endorsed by former Gov. Nathan Deal in my campaign to take our shared conservative values to Washington,” Unterman said. “During his time as governor, his conservative leadership helped our communities emerge from the Great Recession and flourish.
“It’s no wonder he left office as the most popular elected official in the state. I appreciate the strong friendship we built while working together to improve the lives of Georgians, and I’m grateful to have the support of one the great statesmen of our time.”
The Republican and Democratic Party primaries for the 7th Congressional District race, as well as other federal, state and local races up for grabs in Georgia will be held on June 9. Early voting is set to begin May 18.
