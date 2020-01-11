Former Gov. Nathan Deal received the inaugural Second Chance Award Friday at the 2020 Better Chances Symposium for his work to improve Georgia’s criminal justice system.
The annual event took place at Georgia Gwinnett College and was put on by Greater Gwinnett Reentry Alliance, which is a coalition of service providers in Gwinnett County who give those coming out of jails and prisons the resources they need to be successful.
Sheriff Butch Conway, District Attorney Danny Porter, Solicitor Brian Whiteside and Police Chief Tom Doran were among those in attendance, along with keynote speakers Burrell Ellis and Jeff Bates.
“We are in a time when change can happen,” Deal said after accepting the award. “I think for the longest time the idea was that you couldn’t even talk about changing reforms within the criminal justice system because [politicians] were afraid someone was going to label them as soft on crime. But with people like your sheriff here, who has taken the initiative on many of these kinds of programs, it takes that kind of sting away and that stigma away.”
Deal said there are many injustices within the criminal justice system that have to be dealt with slowly.
“I think looking back one of the smartest things I did was to appoint that criminal justice council and take the issue incrementally,” Deal said. “Had we asked the General Assembly to take every reform that was passed during the seven years following the recommendations and try to ramp them through in one legislative session, we would not have been successful. And one thing I have learned in politics is success breeds success. So when you make one reform and you can show the positive results of it, it makes it a whole lot easier for you to come with future reforms.”
During Deal’s eight years as governor, he said the state had the fourth largest prison population in the country, although it was the 10th largest state. Georgia is now the eighth largest state and the prison population, he said, is about 6,000-8,000 less than what it was projected to be in 2011.
Some of the things Deal did to help lower those numbers included expanding the number of accountability courts, passing juvenile reforms and teaching technical skills in jails and prisons on top of offering GED programs.
He said a study that was conducted during his time in office showed that seven in every 10 people incarcerated in state prisons dropped out of high school and did not have a high school diploma.
State Representative for District 102 Gregg Kennard echoed that point. He said it is well known that a child who is not reading on level by third grade is significantly more likely to spend time in corrections.
“Some states have even used this metric to determine future prison populations for prison construction,” Kennard said. “Bottom line, if you are not reading on level at 9 years old, we will build you a jail or a prison cell. What is alarming is that right now two-thirds of Georgia third graders are not reading on level. We have a crisis on our hand.”
Ellis recounted his firsthand experience with what he called the “brokeness of our nation’s criminal legal system.” During his second term as chief executive officer of DeKalb County, he was wrongfully accused and convicted of attempted extortion, theft, conspiracy and perjury.
After he was suspended from public office, denied an appeal bond and served the entirety of the custodial portion of his prison sentence, the Georgia Supreme Court reversed his conviction. The court stated Ellis had been denied a fair trial and the opportunity to defend himself.
The charges were subsequently dismissed and his rights, as well as his legal fees were fully restored and reimbursed by the government. On Friday, he said the role players within the criminal justice system, such as judges and district attorneys, should govern with not just their heads, but with their hearts.
“We all bare a responsibility here,” Ellis said. “We cannot offer people a better chance while denying them an equal opportunity. We must remove discriminative barriers to reentry, restore full citizenship rights and raise thoughtful questions regarding why those rights were removed in the first place. In many ways, I am one of the fortunate few.”
He said one way to offer better chances is by voting in 2020.
“We must remember to take our fight to the battle line,” he said. “This is why voting matters. Because elected officials make and enforce the laws that determine who gets arrested, who goes to jail, who stays in jail and who is denied opportunity when they are released. Elected officials determine whether and how those individual liberties embedded within the constitution are enforced. Elected officials decide who actually gets justice and how it is dispensed.”
Doug Ammar, executive director of the Georgia Justice Project, encouraged those in attendance to get involved with the Second Chance campaign, an effort to expand Georgia’s expungement law to allow expungement of certain misdemeanors and felony convictions after a period of conviction-free years. The effort is supported by Deal.
Georgia is one of about 10 states in the country, Ammar said, where people’s convictions stay on their records permanently. That affects their ability to apply for jobs, adoption, housing, a driver’s license and voting. States like Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky have already passed laws that help people with convictions get back on their feet after they are released from jail or prison.
“Studies have shown that when states have done this, they’ve increased their public safety, their people can get jobs and housing, and are much less likely to commit crime,” Ammar said. “It actually increases income for families. It increases tax base.”
