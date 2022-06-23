Two former Georgia Gwinnett College students who have spent the last half-decade locked in a battle with the school that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court have reached a settlement with the college.
Attorneys for Chike Uzuegbunam and Joseph Bradford announced that GGC agreed to the $800,000 settlement in the freedom of speech case. It concludes more than five years of legal wrangling which began after GGC officials stopped Uzuegbunam twice from sharing his Christian beliefs with other students at the college. Attorneys said Bradford decided not to speak about his beliefs to other students after he saw how GGC officials treated Uzuegbunam.
The Alliance Defending Freedom represented the students in their legal battle.
“This settlement represents a victory not only for Chike and Joseph but also for many other students who wish to exercise their constitutionally protected freedoms on the campuses of Georgia’s public colleges and universities,” said Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Travis Barham. “For five years, Georgia Gwinnett College officials have tried again and again to dodge accountability for their illegal actions in violating Chike’s and Joseph’s rights, even after the U.S. Supreme Court rebuked them. But after the district court put a stop to that, the college has finally decided to stop fighting the Constitution.
"This case should also remind other colleges and universities nationwide of the need to respect their students’ liberties. If they do not, they can and will be held accountable.”
In addition to settling with the students, GGC has also changed policies that were used against Uzuegbunam in 2016. At that time, GGC officials told Uzuegbunam that he had to get advance permission to use "speech zones" that constituted less than 1% of the college's Lawrenceville campus. Attorneys for Uzuegbunam said those those zones were also open for only 10% of the week.
Uzuegbunam's attorneys said he was later stopped from speaking again even when he complied with the policies.
Two federal courts sided with GGC in the case, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in March 2021 that the college can be held accountable for violating freedoms protected in the U.S. Constitution. A federal district court judge then ruled last December in favor of the students.
Attorneys for the students and the college filed a stipulated dismissal in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on Wednesday to officially end the case in light of the settlement.
“We are pleased that the wrong done to our clients has been righted,” said ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom. “The Supreme Court saw the importance of addressing these legal violations on the merits, and so did the district court. Hopefully, this settlement will send a signal to college and university officials nationwide that students do not lose their constitutional rights at the campus gates, and that anyone who ignores these priceless freedoms can be held to account.”
GGC officials deferred to the University System of Georgia for comment on the settlement. The Daily Post is awaiting a response from the USG on whether it has any comment on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.