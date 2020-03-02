Gwinnett Commission District 1 candidate Kirkland Carden may have landed one of the most high profile endorsements — if not the highest profile endorsement — in Gwinnett's 2020 county commission races.
He's got the backing of a former Georgia governor.
Carden's campaign announced Monday morning that former Gov. Roy Barnes is endorsing the former Duluth councilman for the open commission seat. Although it's not uncommon to see a governor or former governor make an endorsement in a higher profile race, such as a congressional seat, its rare in a county commission district race.
Carden met with Barnes at for the former politician's law office in Cobb County last week to secure the endorsement.
“Today, I’m happy to announce my strong support for Kirkland," Barnes said in a statement. "I know that being a leader means having the courage to make tough choices. From his time on Duluth’s City Council and throughout his current campaign, this young leader has shown he has what it takes to get results for Gwinnett. I look forward to seeing the positive change he brings to Gwinnett and Georgia.”
Carden, a Democrat, is one of a handful of candidates running for Commission District 1, which will be open this year after Commissioner Jace Brooks announced he would not run for another term on the Board of Commissioners. Although official candidate qualifying did not begin until today, other candidates expected to run for the seat include Republicans George Awuku and Laurie McClain.
“It’s such an honor to have the support of Governor Barnes," Carden said in a statement. "He’s been a force for good in Georgia politics for decades, selflessly leading the state into a new era with new ideals. Governor Barnes has always fought for change and progress, and has been an inspiration for me to do the same. His support means the world to me and I’m thrilled to have it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.