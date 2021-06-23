Gwinnett County leaders are in mourning as news of former Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Jim Steele's death spread through the county.
Steele had worked for GCPS for 36 years, dealing with school construction and eventually moving up to the COO position before retiring in 2012. He had also been involved in community programs, such as Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful, which named its Green Educator of the Year award for him.
"It is with unbelievable sadness and a broken heart - Jim died last night," Adele Steele, Jim's wife, said in an announcement on Facebook Monday night. "He was a Big, Large, and In Charge man who dedicated his life to Gwinnett County Schools, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful, Rotary and dozens of other organizations and projects. He was extremely sick and in pain but told everyone he was fine. He is at peace now and not hurting."
In addition to work with GCPS, Steele was a charter member of Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and was a former chairman of that organization's board. Officials with the group said in an announcement on Facebook that Steele had faced "a long and valiant battle with cancer."
"Jim’s passion for GC&B’s mission and purpose was as big as his heart, his innovative ideas, and his commitment to making Gwinnett great," Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials said in a statement. "He always spoke of the importance of the GC&B/Community 'Soup' – believing there are so many different ingredients that each person contributes to its recipe of success.
"We were honored that he was such an important part of our organization's recipe of success. He will be missed by many. Please keep his wife, Adele, along with his extended family in your thoughts and prayers."
Other officials in the county also praised Steele's contributions to the county.
"So sad to hear about the passing of Jim Steele," Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau Chief Operating Officer Stan Hall said. "What a (Gwinnett) icon and what a sad loss…He did more for Gwinnett that most will ever know. Great man!"
