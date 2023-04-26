The former second-in-command of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation officially joined the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office this week.
John Melvin, who stepped down from his position as the GBI's executive director last month, was sworn in by Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Timothy Hamill. Melvin will serve as the managing assistant district attorney in DA Patsy Austin-Gatson's office.
The DA's office announced Melvin's hiring and swearing in on Facebook on Tuesday.
"John has over 28 years of prosecution and legal experience," the DA's office said in the short announcement. "We are excited to welcome him to our outstanding team."
Melvin spent five years at the GBI, first as chief of staff, then assistant director and finally as executive director, which is the second highest position in the agency after the director of the GBI. Prior to joining the GBI, Melvin worked as a prosecutor in the Cobb County DA's Office.
He has also taught at Emory Law School and the Atlanta John Marshall Law School.
"My time at the GBI was incredible and I am so thankful for the opportunity to have served as its executive director," Melvin said in his own Facebook post on Tuesday. "The Lord opened up a new chapter in my life and I am excited and grateful to return to the profession of law (where I spent my first 25 years). I will be returning to Gwinnett County and serving as a Managing District Attorney.
"Gwinnett is such a cool jurisdiction. It is one million citizens strong and is one of the most diverse counties in this country."
