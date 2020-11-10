A former chief deputy of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI said Grady Sanford, 56, was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography. The agency's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Sanford's internet activity after it received a report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children on Friday. The report indicated an unspecified "popular" email platform had been used to upload child sexual abuse images. The report also indicated the IP address used to log into the email account allegedly belonged to Sanford's home in Canton.
A search warrant was executed at the home. The former chief deputy was booked into the Cherokee County Jail.
"This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade," the GBI said in a statement. "The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims."
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said Sanford's employment was terminated Tuesday morning.
"To say this is a shock is an understatement," Freeman said in a statement. "We intentionally set our standards high at Forsyth County. Regardless of rank, every employee must meet those moral and legal standards. There is no room for this type of crime in our State, and certainly not in the law enforcement profession. Our trust and that of our community has been betrayed.
"I’ve made a commitment to be transparent, even when one of our own employees does wrong. No one is exempt and no one is above the law.”
The GBI is asking members of the public to report any cases of child exploitation they are aware of to the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
