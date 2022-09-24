Parkland Communities recently announced plans to develop a 111-home neighborhood on 50.87 acres of land near Loganville.
The open space conservation neighborhood, which will be called Windance Lake, will be located on Beaver Road in unincorporated Loganville. It is set to feature single-family homes that are expected to start in the low $400,000s, a swimming pool, cabana, playground and walking trails as well as 12.8 acres of conservation space that will include a fishing lake, streams, forested areas and open green space.
“We intentionally designed this community to preserve and protect the existing fishing lake, streams, and natural beauty of the property,” said Parkland Communities President Jim Jacobi. “We believe green space is a necessity and promotes a healthy lifestyle and activities among neighbors. Today’s homebuyers want to spend time outdoors; our goal is to make that easy for them.”
The property where the neighborhood is set to be developed was previously home to an equestrian facility, according to county records, which also show two property parcels at 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road are being used to make room for the neighborhood. It is located near the Gwinnett-Walton County line. Children who live in the neighborhood will be in the South Gwinnett High School cluster.
Each home site will be 60-feet wide and the homes will include 1,800-square0foot ranch homes and 2,000-square-foot two-story homes. Each home will have a two-car garage. Parkland Communities said it plans to install a decorative fence and an entrance monument for the neighborhood on Beaver Road.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
