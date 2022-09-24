Windance Lake Rendering.png

Parkland Communities recently announced plans to develop a 111-home neighborhood, called Windance Lake, on 50.87 acres of land on Beaver Road near Loganville.

 Photo: Parkland Communities

Parkland Communities recently announced plans to develop a 111-home neighborhood on 50.87 acres of land near Loganville.

The open space conservation neighborhood, which will be called Windance Lake, will be located on Beaver Road in unincorporated Loganville. It is set to feature single-family homes that are expected to start in the low $400,000s, a swimming pool, cabana, playground and walking trails as well as 12.8 acres of conservation space that will include a fishing lake, streams, forested areas and open green space.

