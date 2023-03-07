A former Doraville police officer who is accused of killing 16-year-old Norcross resident Susana Morales is now facing additional accusations that he allegedly broke into a Snellville family's home in 2019 and committed burglary.

Snellville police filed a first degree burglary charge against Miles Bryant last week. Police initially had trouble in identifying a suspect in the case, but that changed around the same time that Bryant was arrested last month in connection with Morales' murder.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.