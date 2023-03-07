A former Doraville police officer who is accused of killing 16-year-old Norcross resident Susana Morales is now facing additional accusations that he allegedly broke into a Snellville family's home in 2019 and committed burglary.
Snellville police filed a first degree burglary charge against Miles Bryant last week. Police initially had trouble in identifying a suspect in the case, but that changed around the same time that Bryant was arrested last month in connection with Morales' murder.
"At the end of February 2023, the Criminal Investigation Unit reopened this case based on new information," Snellville police officials said in a statement. "After the conclusion of the investigation it was determined that Miles Bryant was the offender in the burglary."
The Snellville burglary is the latest crime that Bryant has been accused of committing. Gwinnett police charged him last month with false report of a crime and concealing the death of another person, and later added felony murder and kidnapping, in connection with the death of Morales, who disappeared and was killed last July.
Gwinnett police also accused Bryant last month of attempting to break into a woman's home in 2018 by climbing in through her window, and of attempting to enter another woman's residence in December 2022.
A Snellville police report shows the burglary at the center of the newest accusations happened at a home on Windsor Lane on May 26, 2019.
A woman called Snellville police and said she could see a man in her home through an indoor camera. Police searched the home but could not find the suspect.
"We then had the (husband and wife) homeowners/complainants ... go through the house to make sure nothing was stolen," police wrote in the report. "They advised nothing was stolen or out of place.
"There was a window in the rear of the residence, which led to their child's room, which appeared to be messed with. The window was not broken but was left unlocked."
The report states the suspect came out of the child's room and then walked down a staircase before walking out of the camera's view. The camera's image was not good enough for investigators to clearly see his face.
"A detective was assigned the case, but no leads could be developed at the time, so the case was closed," police said in a statement.
Bryant was already in the Gwinnett County Jail on the charges related to Morales' death when he burglary charge was filed. Gwinnett police have not ruled out the possibility that Bryan could face additional charges related to the 2018 and December 2022 incidents that they are currently investigating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.