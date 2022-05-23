U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath touted an endorsement from former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords in the 7th Congressional District race as the pair campaigned together in the district over the weekend.
Giffords became a leading figure in the push for gun regulations, an issue that McBath has championed during her time in Congress, after she was shot during a constituents meet and greet event in her Arizona district in 2011.
McBath, who has represented the 6th Congressional District for three and a half years, is running against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, the current 7th Congressional District representative, and state Rep. Donna McLeod in the Democratic primary for the 7th District seat.
The winner of Tuesday's contest will face the winner of the Republican primary, which has several candidates in its field, in November.
"Congresswoman Gabby Giffords has been the heart and soul of America's fight to end gun violence for years, and our campaign is so proud to have her support," McBath said. "Together, with this campaign of dedicated supporters and volunteers, we will win this re-election and continue our fight to save the lives of our children, our families, and our communities."
