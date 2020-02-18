According to recent court filings, a former superintendent of Buford City Schools denied allegedly making racist comments that ultimately cost him his job.
In deposition material from a discrimination lawsuit between Buford City Schools and former paraprofessional, Mary Ingram, former superintendent Geye Hamby questioned the authenticity of a recording that surfaced as part of the lawsuit in 2018.
Hamby said, according to transcripts of his deposition, the statements on the recording “doesn’t sound like anything that I would say.” Hamby acknowledged that he’d heard the audio and even that “parts” of the voice ranting in the recording sound like him. But Hamby disputed the recording’s authenticity.
“With today’s technology, it could be anybody’s voice,” Hamby said.
The deposition testimony was filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Georgia in January 2020. Hamby's deposition took place in October 2019.
Included in the lawsuit is a “revised transcription” of two audio recordings, “apparently taken at a construction site, including a phone call.” The suit alleges Hamby makes derogatory comments about black construction workers on the recording.
A person identified as “Speaker 1” in the transcription states, “These deadbeat (n-word) that said that...Phillip went over there and the (expletive) sitting there on the cell phone and he went over there and they’re sitting there and one of them got smart with him after he asked them what they’re supposed to be doing.”
A voice on the recording identified as Speaker 2 replies, “They’s waiting on a fork lift.”
“And he said he works for a temp service and he didn’t have to do what the (expletive) we tell him to do. (Expletive) that (n-word). I’ll kill these (expletive). I’d shoot that (expletive) if they let me,” Speaker 1 said.
Edward D. Buckley, one of Ingram’s attorney’s, asked Hamby, “Is that your voice on the recording?”
“It sounds like my voice, but I don’t recall ever saying anything like that,” Hamby said.
Hamby said that the recording sounded “spliced.”
During his deposition, Phillip Beard, Buford City Commission chairman and Buford Board of Education chairman, also disputed the authenticity of the recording.
“But I’m not an expert,” Beard said in his October deposition. “I questioned the validity of the recording and I’m still going to question it.”
Beard said he had not contacted an expert to verify if the recording was inauthentic.
“I plan to, if I ever locate one,” Beard said.
Hamby acknowledged he had cursed at work. He separately said he has used the "n-word," though he did not recall a specific incident.
"I may have used it at some point in my life," Hamby said.
Hamby also said that he speaks to construction workers “direct,” using coarser language than he would use at work.
“And being direct, that could involve profanity because … you felt like that’s something they could get their head around, right?” Buckley said.
“Yes, sir,” Hamby said.
Hamby said he suffered a car accident in August 2016 that gave him a "traumatic brain injury" and caused him to go to therapy. Symptoms, including memory loss, are mentioned during his deposition. He said in testimony the injury caused him to forget names of people he knew prior to the car accident and affected his short and long-term memories.
Hamby said he has aphasia, which causes him to confuse words.
“It’s not your testimony that your aphasia would cause you to use the word (n-word), is it?” Buckley said.
“No, sir, that is not my testimony,” Hamby said.
Since Hamby resigned in August 2018, the Buford Board of Education has tried to distance itself from the superintendent.
“As the Buford City Schools Board of Education, we would like to apologize for the actions of our former superintendent,” board members said in an August 2018 letter. “His language in no way reflects the sentiments of the Board of Education or School District. We recognize the hurt, anger and frustration the events of last week caused our students, parents and community.
“Racism is not condoned or acceptable in any manner.”
Beard said in his testimony, “I haven’t talked much to (Hamby) since all this came about, probably,” with the exception of notifying him, by text message, that a mutual acquaintance had died.
The case file also includes flight confirmations with Beard and Hamby's names for a hunting trip that Hamby and Beard went on together in October 2018, after Hamby resigned. Hamby said the trip was an “annual” tradition he and Beard had kept going for “15, 16” years.
Beard said the hunting trip was scheduled and paid for prior to Hamby’s resignation, and said they did not interact much on the trip. Beard said he heard that Hamby attended Buford High School’s 2019 commencement ceremony when Hamby's son received a diploma, but the two did not speak.
The lawsuit claims that Ingram was “targeted” by then Buford Academy Principal Kaleen Pulley and terminated “without justification.” The suit alleges that Ingram was first disciplined, and then fired, for her participation in board of education and city commission meetings.
Ingram began attending the meetings in September 2014 after noticing the color gold was not included in Buford City Schools’ new multipurpose facility. Only green and white were present.
Gold was one of the colors used in Buford’s black high school, Greenard-Watson, prior to the school system’s desegregation in 1969. Green and white were the colors of Buford High School, the white school.
