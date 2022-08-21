A Buford native who wrote a book about training dogs while incarcerated in the Gwinnett County Jail now has some new chapters to add to his life story.

Shane Hawkins, 34, who was incarcerated for nearly seven years after a conviction for driving under the influence of drugs, now lives in Walland, Tenn., and has a dog-training business called Troubled to Trained, which was also the title of the book he wrote in 2017.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.