Shane Hawkins, shown here in a file photo from 2018, wrote a dog training book titled “Troubled to Trained” while serving time in the Gwinnett County Jail. He now has a dog training business in Tennessee.
A Buford native who wrote a book about training dogs while incarcerated in the Gwinnett County Jail now has some new chapters to add to his life story.
Shane Hawkins, 34, who was incarcerated for nearly seven years after a conviction for driving under the influence of drugs, now lives in Walland, Tenn., and has a dog-training business called Troubled to Trained, which was also the title of the book he wrote in 2017.
“I learned and got the experience training dogs when I was in the Gwinnett County Jail, where I did three and a half years,” said Hawkins of the jail’s Operation Second Chance program. “I gained so much knowledge and experience there, so when I finally paroled out I wanted to try and (start a business).
“God provided the way for this to happen and it happened. I never would have thought I’d have a successful business and I never would have thought that I’d have my own training facility.”
Now free for two years after spending three and a half years in Gwinnett and the rest of his time in three different state prisons, Hawkins was also featured on TV’s “The 700 Club” to share his story of how his faith enabled him to overcome his addiction and his past. And he’s happy to share that testimony anytime and anywhere.
“All I try to do is give back to people who need guidance and help and let people know if they’re still in that spot it’s possible to get out,” he said. “Addiction, to me, is the real pandemic, it’s what people struggle with and need help with, so any way I can help and give back, I do.
“I go to different prisons, different jails and different churches speaking. I tell people what I’ve been through and bring encouragement and help and shed some light to some of those areas people struggle with.”
Hawkins was featured in a March 2018 story in the Gwinnett Daily Post, detailing his involvement in Operation Second Chance (also referred to as the “Jail Dog program”) and his anxiety about his uncertain future.
“When I was in the Gwinnett County jail, that was a hard time in my life,” he said. “I was facing 15 years in prison and I didn’t know how much time I was actually going to do. There was really no hope. But I continued to trust in God and believe he’d help me find a way through it all and he did. Now I have an extremely successful dog business and I got the business because of what I learned in the Gwinnett County Jail.”
Jails, prisons and churches have provided the stage for many of Hawkins’ speaking engagements, and not surprisingly, his testimony finds predominately receptive responses.
“It’s mostly positive,” he said. “The majority of expression is surprise, and people thank me for sharing my story because it’s real talk, because people can relate to your struggles and know they’re not going through their life experiences by themselves. They see your situation and how difficult it was and how you were able to overcome it.”
When asked if he planned another book anytime soon, Hawkins said, “I’ve got a couple of good ideas but nothing’s complete yet. There’s another one that’s a ‘to be continued’ thing about a success story. I’m in the process of writing it and it’s just coming together. I’ve maybe written about 10 percent and it’s still got a ways to go.”
Hawkins’ book “Troubled to Trained: All Dogs Need a Leader They Can Trust” is available on Amazon.com.
