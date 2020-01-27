Buford City Schools has seen three principals resign at Buford High School in the second semester of the school year over the previous three years.
The latest to do so is former principal Lindsey Allen, who resigned for “personal reasons” in a statement issued by the school district on Jan. 21.
But according to an email obtained by the Gwinnett Daily Post through the Freedom of Information Act, Allen did not want to leave his post. In the email to Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs dated Jan. 17, Allen expressed concerns about handling future meetings given a “decision” earlier that day.
Allen wrote he was in shock, having received "all 3s and 4s on my evaluation and told I was doing a great job."
“I was given no direction for remediation,” Allen wrote in the email. “No direction for what they would like to see changed or improved. I am simply being released without any opportunity to do either. I believe I have and would continue to add value to Buford City (Schools).”
Allen was officially hired in March 2019 to fill the shoes of former principal Ed Shaddix, who also resigned mid-year. During his approximately 10 months as Buford’s principal, Allen oversaw the school’s transition into a new high school building located off Buford Highway.
Brenda Whalen, whose two sons graduated from Buford High in 2019 and whose daughter is currently a senior at the school, was one of several parents of Buford students who expressed concerns about how Allen’s resignation was announced. During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, she said she wanted to know why Allen was not meeting the district’s standards. Board of Education Chairman Phillip Beard and Downs both declined to comment on Allen’s resignation during the meeting.
“We thank you for your concerns, but it is personnel and we don’t discuss personnel in public meetings,” Beard said in response to Whalen’s request.
Downs said a job posting for Buford High School’s vacant position will be open Tuesday. Beard said Buford City Schools employees would be considered first.
“We do consider our employees first,” Beard said. “If we’ve got somebody on staff that’s qualified and wants the job, we’ll look at them because that in itself gives each of our teachers, each of our staff, a reason to strive to do better, and there’s always a promotion there if they work hard enough. If we go outside, well then you eliminate a lot of your staff that has given their lives to this community and this school district.”
Scott Chafin, former Buford Academy assistant principal, was named Buford High School’s interim principal after Allen’s resignation was officially announced on Jan. 21. Chafin worked for the Georgia Department of Education’s Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education division from November 2016 until June 2019.
When asked by someone attending the meeting whether the board was concerned that most qualified candidate would not step up because of the recent instability at the school, Beard said he expects an abundance of applicants for the job.
“We appointed the gentleman interim at the high school, he’ll have the opportunity to stand with the rest of the applications we have,” Beard said. “There’ll be — true to form, if we put it on the internet — there will be 50, 60 people wanting this job, maybe more.”
