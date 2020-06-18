Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, was moved to the Gwinnett County jail Thursday afternoon.
He had turned himself in to the Fulton County jail just hours before.
According to Fulton County jail online records, he faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property in the first degree, violation of oath by public officer and felony murder. He is being held without bond.
Rolfe’s co-defendant, offficer Devin Brosnan, also turned himself in to jail Thursday morning. However, he was released hours later on a signature bond.
Brosnan faces charges of aggravated assault and violation of oath by public officer in connection with Brooks’ death.
Brooks was fatally shot June 12 in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy's during a DUI arrest after he was discovered sleeping in the restaurant's drive-thru.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting, preliminary information indicated that at approximately 10:33 p.m., Atlanta police was dispatched to the Wendy’s located at 125 University Ave. in Atlanta.
Officers attempted to place Brooks into custody after he failed a field sobriety test. Brooks resisted, according to the GBI, and a struggle ensued.
One of the officers deployed a taser. Witnesses reported that during the struggle Brooks grabbed the taser. Shortly thereafter, one of the officers shot Brooks. That officer was Rolfe.
Brooks was transported to a local hospital, where he died after surgery.
