A former Atlanta Hawks player was arrested for speeding and reckless driving in Duluth after police said he was driving more than 100 mph on Pleasant Hill Road last week.

Duluth police said Brandon Goodwin, 27, was arrested on April 5 and charged him with speeding (34-99 mph over limit) and reckless driving. A police report states a Tesla driven by Goodwin was allegedly observed driving what a police officer estimated was about 110 mph in the westbound lanes on Pleasant Hill near Duluth Park Lane at 3:13 p.m.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

