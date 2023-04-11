A former Atlanta Hawks player was arrested for speeding and reckless driving in Duluth after police said he was driving more than 100 mph on Pleasant Hill Road last week.
Duluth police said Brandon Goodwin, 27, was arrested on April 5 and charged him with speeding (34-99 mph over limit) and reckless driving. A police report states a Tesla driven by Goodwin was allegedly observed driving what a police officer estimated was about 110 mph in the westbound lanes on Pleasant Hill near Duluth Park Lane at 3:13 p.m.
LIDAR was used to confirm Goodwin was traveling at 113 mph at one point. The speed limit in that area was 45 mph.
An officer was performing stationary traffic enforcement at Pleasant Hill Road and Duluth Park Lane observed Goodwin's vehicle speeding down the road, and pulled him over as a result. He was then arrested.
He was released on bond the same day.
Goodwin, who lives in Norcross, played for the Hawks during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. He played guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He previously played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-2019 season.
Goodwin led Norcross High School to a state championship in basketball during the 2012-13 season, leading to him being named the Daily Post Player of the Year that season.
Sports Editor Will Hammock contributed to this report.
