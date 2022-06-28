The third time ended up being the charm for Yury Bonilla as she tried to get into the Habitat for Humanity program to get a new home for herself and her three young children.
The single mother’s children — including 15-year-old Christopher, 10-year-old Nicole and 8-month-old Thiago — have been sharing a bedroom in the place where they have been living. That place has also had mold and water damage.
But, Bonilla, who works as a salon stylist, was able to eventually get into Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity’s program and a brand new home was built for her family in Snellville. Now the single mother and her three children are getting ready to move in.
“There were a lot of challenges that I had to go through, but finally the day is here,” Bonilla said.
While getting a new home would, by itself, be considered good news, the universe had a surprise in store for Bonilla and her children on Tuesday morning when she found former Atlanta Falcons payer Warrick Dunn waiting in front of the home.
Dunn introduced himself to Bonilla, who was accompanied by Nicole and Thiago, and told her he had some good news.
“In 1997, I started this program called Home for the Holidays and today you my recipient 202 for Warrick Dunn Charities and Home for the Holidays,” Dunn told Bonilla. “Today, we’re going to do a little presentation and then I’m going to show you a big surprise.”
That news carried a lot of significance for Bonilla and her family. Since she was a Home for Holidays recipient, Dunn was making a $5,000 downpayment on her new home and his foundation, Warrick Dunn Charities, and its partner, Aaron’s, was donating $10,000 in furnishings to fill the home for her family.
In fact, the furnishings were already unpacked and set up in the home.
When Bonilla saw it all as she walked in the front door and laid eyes on the furnishings for the first time, one question immediately came to her mind.
“Do I have to pay for all of this?” said Bonilla as she recalled the moment later on. “When they told me, ‘nothing,’ I was like, “Oh my God, thank you.’ “
Bonilla said the home is equipped with everything she will need. The kitchen is fully stocked with tableware, food, pots, pans and cooking utensils. The living room has couches, a coffee table and a television while the mother and each of her three children have their own fully furnished bedroom.
Bathrooms and a laundry closet are also stocked as well.
“I’m super happy (and) more than excited,” said Bonilla after the big reveal. “This is amazing. I never thought this would happen. This will help me a lot to save a lot of money that I was going to spend. This is nice.”
This is the 61st home surprise that Dunn has done for a metro Atlanta family, the 10th with Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity and his 202nd home surprise nationwide.
Dunn said Bonilla’s story touched him because her perseverance to get her family into a better living situation than they had been in.
“She didn’t quit, she didn’t give up,” Dunn said. “She kept going and just over a year later she is a recipient (and fully furnished new home).”
Dunn said that, in a time when people are not only dealing with inflation but prospective homeowners are having to fight people who make cash offers to even buy a home, the need for help getting a family moved into a home is highlighted.
A family struggling to get out of debt while they move into stable housing could end up back in debt as they try to furnish that home on their own, Dunn said.
“We are in a need for programs like this,” he said. “There is a need to help and try to impact and change lives for the better.”
