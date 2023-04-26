A former Atlanta Falcons player is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle which three people, including two children, were in at Alexander Park in Lawrenceville on Sunday.
Arrest warrants show William Moore has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count each of criminal damage to property in the second degree and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
The warrants show the incident happened Sunday evening. The vehicle was damaged in the incident, but the warrants do not state whether anyone was injured.
Gwinnett police responded to the incident. A department spokesperson said on Wednesday that report from the incident was not yet ready to be released.
Moore was drafted by the Falcons in 2009 and played for the team for seven seasons. His last season in the NFL was in 2015. He was selected for the 2013 Pro Bowl.
Moore was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on Sunday. Jail records show he was still being held there on Wednesday.
