Clothing retailer Forever 21 is working to tackle two issues at once: hiring workers to staff its stores and supporting local Boys and Girls Clubs.
The retailer is donating $21 to Atlanta-based Boys and Girls Clubs of America for every person it hires to work in its stores between now and Dec. 31. It’s goal is to hire 3,000 employees.
Forever 21 has stores at the Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills.
The donations for employee hires effort is one of two ways that Forever 21 is trying to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, however. It is also conducting its “It’s the Love You Give” campaign. Customers who buy products from Forever 21 in one of their stores can round their purchase up to the nearest dollar with the difference between the total price and the rounded up figure going to Boys and Girls Clubs. Forever 21 is also donating $1 to Boys and Girls Clubs for every purchase of an item from the “cozy collection,” either online at www.Forever21.com or in a store.
The goal of efforts is to raise at least $1 for Boys and Girls Clubs of America, which has 24 clubs in Georgia, including locations in Lawrenceville and Norcross.
A spokesperson for Forever 21 said the retailer has already raised more than $900,000 for Boys and Girls Clubs of America through these efforts
Forever 21 raised $1.1 million for Boys and Girls Clubs through a similar effort last year.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
