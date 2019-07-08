Gwinnett County Public Schools has been recognized by Forbes as one of the country's top employers for women for the second consecutive year.
The list, released on July 2, ranked GCPS with roughly 22,000 employees at No. 19 overall. It's the fourth-highest ranked organization categorized in the "Education" industry behind the University of Utah, Harvard University and Oregon Health and Sciences University.
GCPS and Broward County Public Schools in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are the only two public school districts on the list.
Forbes partnered with the market research company Statistica to form its criteria and rank the nation's top employers for women.
The list was compiled by surveying 60,000 Americans, including 40,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.
“We are proud of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ reputation and recognition as a top employer,” J. Alvin Wilbanks, CEO/superintendent of GCPS, said. “The fact that this recognition was earned based on the responses of ‘our people’ and their views of GCPS as an employer means a lot. The very things that Forbes surveyed respondents on — working conditions, diversity and how likely employees would be to recommend their employer to others — are key to our district’s efforts to recruit and retain our employees. We are a people business and our people are our most important resource. With that in mind, we work tirelessly to be a school system of choice for current and future employees.”
Last year the magazine ranked GCPS No. 10 overall.