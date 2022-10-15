Northside Hospital Gwinnett new photo with Northside signage.jpg (copy)

Northside Hospital Gwinnett is shown in this undated photograph. Forbes Magazine named Northside Hospital system, Piedmont Healthcare, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, PruittHealth and Gwinnett County Public Schools to its 100 Best Employers in Georgia list.

 Photo: Northside Hospital

A handful of Gwinnett County employers have been named some of the best organizations to work for in Georgia, according to Forbes Magazine.

The magazine recently released its Best Employers lists, recognizing the 100 top places to work in each state. Most of the Gwinnett employers who made the list are healthcare providers — including Piedmont Healthcare, Northside Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Norcross-based PruittHealth — but Gwinnett County Public Schools also made the list, coming in at No. 62 in the state.

