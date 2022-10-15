Northside Hospital Gwinnett is shown in this undated photograph. Forbes Magazine named Northside Hospital system, Piedmont Healthcare, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, PruittHealth and Gwinnett County Public Schools to its 100 Best Employers in Georgia list.
A handful of Gwinnett County employers have been named some of the best organizations to work for in Georgia, according to Forbes Magazine.
The magazine recently released its Best Employers lists, recognizing the 100 top places to work in each state. Most of the Gwinnett employers who made the list are healthcare providers — including Piedmont Healthcare, Northside Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Norcross-based PruittHealth — but Gwinnett County Public Schools also made the list, coming in at No. 62 in the state.
“Our ranking on this list directly reflects the talented employees and the culture of belonging they foster within our schools and district through leading with empathy and innovation,” GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts said.
Forbes Magazine teamed up with market research firm, Statista, to come up with the list of the top employers in each state. Representatives of the magazine and the firm surveyed 70,000 Americans who work for companies that have at least 500 employees. The companies which received the most recommendations ended up making the list.
Delta Air Lines, Southern Company, Google and Emory University were ranked No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in Georgia.
The three hospital systems that operate campuses or medical offices in Gwinnett County each ranked in the Top 15 employers in the state.
Piedmont Healthcare had the highest ranking at No. 10. Piedmont’s system grew in recent years to include Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville. Meanwhile Northside Hospital system, which includes Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Northside Hospital-Duluth, was right behind Piedmont at No. 11. Northeast Georgia Medical Center, which operates a Braselton campus on the Gwinnett-Hall county line and a medical office campus in Buford, was ranked No. 15. Meanwhile, Norcross-based PruittHealth was ranked No. 64.
“To be recognized as one of Georgia’s Best Employers by Forbes Magazine is an honor and privilege,” Northeast Georgia Health System CEO Carol Burrell said. “Here at NGHS, our employees and patients come first. Our organization continuously strives to provide fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, diversity initiatives and more. We have learned to work together through the challenges and difficulties of the past few years, which is why I am so proud to see us recognized as one of America’s Best Employers.”
Gwinnett County Public Schools was one of five school systems in Georgia to make it onto the list, and only two school systems — Houston County Schools at No. 14 and the Paulding County School District at No. 59 — were ranked higher the GCPS. Cobb County School district was ranked No. 69 and Marietta City Schools was ranked 71.
“Making Forbes’ ‘America’s Best In-State Employers’ list is validation of the hard work our teams put in every day,” GCPS Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Hardin says. “Being an employer that leads with empathy, values equity, moves and works effectively and produces excellent outcomes, makes a difference in our work space and in our community.”

