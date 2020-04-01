Rob and Jennifer Taranto enjoyed living in Georgia enough to move back after spending a few years in Park City, Utah. Their two sons were born in Atlanta, but the family spent five years in Utah before moving to Suwanee in 2012. They’ve called the suburban town their home ever since.
One thing the couple missed about living in-town, though, were fine dining options, but they both agreed that Suwanee was due for that kind of establishment.
“We created the kind of restaurant that we want to dine in — one that we felt our neighborhood needed,” Rob Taranto said.
Bottles & Bones, an American Chophouse that is named for its specialties in fine wine and steaks, opened in Suwanee’s Siena apartment complex near Town Center Park in February. As the development grew with additional retailers and residents began to fill in, optimism grew for the restaurant’s potential. Rob Taranto has years of professional experience in the hospitality industry, and Bottles & Bones would be a place where hospitality and fine dining blend together.
“We incorporated our lifelong passion for hospitality in Bottles & Bones,” Taranto said. “I grew up in the restaurant business and we built the kind of restaurant that we wanted here. Our community couldn’t have been more supportive. This area is booming, and our mixed-use community is at the heart of it with new retail and residences. These neighbors embraced us and let us know that we were providing the kind of restaurant that they needed.”
To Taranto, the launch of Bottles & Bones showed that Suwanee was craving fine dining. But then, disaster struck roughly one month after the grand opening.
“The community really showed support for our first couple of weeks before the virus hit,” Taranto said. “We opened to serve our community and we look forward to coming back once we are safely able.”
Bottles & Bones, like many dine-in establishments, was forced to grapple with the decision to close. It ultimately did. The restaurant launched a GoFundMe page used to raise money for the Battle & Brew staff that is unable to work in the restaurant through the crisis.
“We had been carefully monitoring the CDC regulations and it soon became clear that we had to do our part to help flatten the curve,” Taranto said. “The safety of our diners, staff, family and friends remains paramount. And while our employees are unable to work, we’ve set up a GoFundMe page on their behalf. We are continuing to monitor guidelines and will reopen as soon as we are safely able to do so.”
It’s not clear when Bottles & Bones will relaunch, if able to, but Taranto said plans for its relaunch are already in the works.
“We very much look forward to coming back with some new menu highlights and a weekend brunch,” Taranto said. “We hope that diners will head to our website to purchase gift cards so that they can treat themselves to a night out when we are back on our feet.”
Though the time the restaurant was open was short, it was long enough for the Tarantos to feel welcomed by their community and feel confident that community will be there when they try to bounce back.
“The people of Suwanee truly welcomed us with open arms, and they continue to offer their support through calls, emails and comments to our social media channels,” Taranto said. “These are our neighbors, friends, family and staff in Suwanee – and we are so grateful to be a part of their lives. I’m devastated that we cannot serve our neighbors right now, but the health and wellbeing of our community is priority. We absolutely look forward to getting back up and running once this is in the past.”
