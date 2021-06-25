Racing legend Mario Andretti, second from left, prepares to cut the ribbon to officially open the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford as Managing Partner Edison "Eddie" Hamann, second from right, and other company officials watch on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, left, talks to Gwinnett County Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque, center, and commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, right, at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, left, addresses attendees at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday. Also pictured is Jarrett Andretti, who is Mario's nephew.
From left, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Managing Partner Edison "Eddie" Hamann makes Jarrett Andretti and Mario Andretti laugh at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti stands to offer applause at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday. Also pictured is Mario's nephews, Jarrett Andretti, left, and Adam Andretti, right, as well as Mario's son, Jeff Andretti, second from right.
From left, Jarrett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Jeff Andretti and Adam Andretti hold their hands over their hearts as the Star-Spangled Banner is sung at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, center, waits while Andretti Indoor Karting and Games officials line up for a ribbon cutting at the grand opening for the family entertainment chain's new location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti stands in front of one of the tracks at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti, second from left, prepares to cut the ribbon to officially open the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford as Managing Partner Edison "Eddie" Hamann, second from right, and other company officials watch on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti, right, talks to fans at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti, left, talks to Gwinnett County Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque, center, and commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, right, at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti, left, addresses attendees at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday. Also pictured is Jarrett Andretti, who is Mario's nephew.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
From left, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Managing Partner Edison "Eddie" Hamann makes Jarrett Andretti and Mario Andretti laugh at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti laughs during a press conference at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti addresses reporters during a press conference at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti stands to offer applause at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday. Also pictured is Mario's nephews, Jarrett Andretti, left, and Adam Andretti, right, as well as Mario's son, Jeff Andretti, second from right.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti addresses reporters during a press conference at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti addresses attendees at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti addresses attendees at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti addresses attendees at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti waves to well-wishers at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
From left, Jarrett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Jeff Andretti and Adam Andretti hold their hands over their hearts as the Star-Spangled Banner is sung at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
Racing legend Mario Andretti, center, waits while Andretti Indoor Karting and Games officials line up for a ribbon cutting at the grand opening for the family entertainment chain's new location in Buford on Wednesday.
There aren't many areas of racing where Mario Andretti hasn't been a champion.
He's won championships in FormulaOne, Indy Car, NASCAR and World Sportscar. He has won both the Indianapolis 500, which is one of Indy Car's most famous races, and the Daytona 500, which is one of NASCAR's most famous races.
He won the 1978 Formula One World Championship as well.
Given that resume, the casual observer might have expected Andretti, now 81-years-old, to do something related to racing in his retirement. In a way, they are right.
Andretti, and several other members of his famous racing family, are heavily involved in the Andretti Karting and Games chain, which held the grand opening for its new location in Buford on Wednesday. While it may not have been what some people might have expected a racing legend to do after leaving the track, Andretti pointed out one thing: life can be unpredictable.
"You know, who knows," he said as he relaxed in the Andretti Suite overlooking the gaming area of the new location. "Many times, I look back and go, 'Oh my goodness.' Ten years ago, I never could have envisioned this. It's just something that, in life, an opportunity comes up and then it just mushrooms.
"This was a perfect example of that. I mean I had no minimum idea, you know like 10, 15 years ago, what I would see here. If you would have told me, I would have said 'You're crazy,' but that's the beauty of it. You just grow and then you're never satisfied. You always have some ideas for the next one."
The Andrettis are one of the most well known families in professional racing, up there along with other racing dynasties, such as the Forces, Foyts, Earnharts and Pettys.
Mario Andretti is just one of the many members of the family to enter the racing business. His twin brother, Aldo, was also a race car driver, as well as Aldo's sons, John and Adam, and Mario's sons, Michael and Jeff, who also went into the racing business.
John Andretti's son, Jarrett, and Michael Andretti's son, Marco, are also race car drivers.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, second from left, prepares to cut the ribbon to officially open the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford as Managing Partner Edison "Eddie" Hamann, second from right, and other company officials watch on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, left, talks to Gwinnett County Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque, center, and commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, right, at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, left, addresses attendees at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday. Also pictured is Jarrett Andretti, who is Mario's nephew.
From left, Jarrett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Jeff Andretti and Adam Andretti hold their hands over their hearts as the Star-Spangled Banner is sung at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti stands to offer applause at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday. Also pictured is Mario's nephews, Jarrett Andretti, left, and Adam Andretti, right, as well as Mario's son, Jeff Andretti, second from right.
From left, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Managing Partner Edison "Eddie" Hamann makes Jarrett Andretti and Mario Andretti laugh at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, center, waits while Andretti Indoor Karting and Games officials line up for a ribbon cutting at the grand opening for the family entertainment chain's new location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, second from left, prepares to cut the ribbon to officially open the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford as Managing Partner Edison "Eddie" Hamann, second from right, and other company officials watch on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, left, talks to Gwinnett County Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque, center, and commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, right, at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, left, addresses attendees at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday. Also pictured is Jarrett Andretti, who is Mario's nephew.
From left, Jarrett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Jeff Andretti and Adam Andretti hold their hands over their hearts as the Star-Spangled Banner is sung at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti stands to offer applause at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday. Also pictured is Mario's nephews, Jarrett Andretti, left, and Adam Andretti, right, as well as Mario's son, Jeff Andretti, second from right.
From left, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Managing Partner Edison "Eddie" Hamann makes Jarrett Andretti and Mario Andretti laugh at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti, center, waits while Andretti Indoor Karting and Games officials line up for a ribbon cutting at the grand opening for the family entertainment chain's new location in Buford on Wednesday.
Racing legend Mario Andretti waves to well-wishers at the grand opening for the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location in Buford on Wednesday.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
It was John, who died from cancer last year, who got Mario involved with Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. John had partnered with Edison "Eddie" Hamann to establish the entertainment chain's first location in Roswell in the mid-1990s.
Hamann remains involved with Andretti Indoor Karting and Games to this day, as its managing partner.
"They had the vision of being a full family entertainment (venue) and so on, and so forth and so it was quite a complex and they came in on an existing building which was an ex-Walmart building," Mario said of the first location. "I just did whatever they needed me to do to make it work."
Initially, John asked his uncle to be a financial backer for the business venture.
"The business was so young that it was tough to just get the word out, and so they needed some more financial help to keep going, so they asked myself, John did," Mario said. "We had all gone our own way, you know what I mean, different ways.
"And, John asked myself and Michael if we were interested in joining the venture and as soon as I saw what they were doing, I said, 'Absolutely.' You know we jumped in and helped and, as time went on, it caught. I mean the community just obviously started coming to it and taking advantage of what was available and it kept growing."
John wasn't far from Mario's mind at the grand opening for the Buford location. He wore a pin with John's picture on it, dressed in his racing uniform, over his chest.
There are now six Andretti Indoor Karting and Games locations. The original Roswell location closed in 2019, but the opening of the Buford location this spring — it technically opened in May, but the ribbon cutting was this past week — brought the number of Georgia locations back to two. The other Georgia location is in Marietta, which was the second-ever location in the chain.
There are also three locations in Texas and one in Orlando, Fla.
Andretti did not rule the possibility that more locations could open in Georgia someday.
"Another location for Georgia? Never say never," he said with a laugh. "I think there are some more opportunities around this particular area."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The racing legend enjoys the family entertainment business, beaming as he talks about everything an Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location has to offer. The karting part is his favorite — as might be expected — but he also enjoys other amenities, such as the bowling and the games.
"He has fallen in love with the business," Hamann said.
Beyond the karting, one feature of the chain's locations that Andretti is quick to point out as one of his favorites is the simulators.
"At some point, I want to spend more time getting in every one of the simulators," he said as he recalled a staff member showing him around the facility. "When we were looking at the simulators down there, I was like, 'Oh, I've something that's a little like it in my house.' Then he tells me how much more sophisticated this is. I said, 'Oh, I thought I had the sophisticated one.' No, that's the one."
Guests try out an interactive motorcycle game at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration Saturday.
A guest drives a go kart out of the starting line on one of the tracks at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A mother and child play a game at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Guests check out the games at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Guests play a game at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A guest drives a go kart out of the starting line on one of the tracks at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Lanyards hang from a stand at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at the Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A guest tries out a racing simulator at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Guests race go karts on one of the multi-level tracks at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Check-in monitors greet visitors at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
An employee at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford checks on a guest in the go kart pit area on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Guests wait in go karts in the pit area at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A go kart zooms around a curve on one of the tracks at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at the Exchange At Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A Mariokart DX arcade game is one of the video games at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A family enjoys an immersive King Kong game at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A guest tries out a racing simulator at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Guests plays air hockey at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A Monopoly arcade game, where players spin a large dice in a bid to try and earn a large pot of prize tickets by landing on Boardwalk, is one of the activities at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Duck pin bowling is one of the activities available at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A family enjoys an immersive King Kong game at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Employees walk through the bar area at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Space Invaders and a Boardwalk Big Spin are some of the arcade games at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Glasses are lined up at the bar in the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
From left, Adam and Jarett Andretti talk about the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Motorcycle rider games are just some of the activities available in the arcade area at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
The new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford features an outdoor socializing area by its bar. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
The bar area is one of the spaces for hanging out and socializing at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
A guest tries his hand at a basketball toss game at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
There are a wide range of games in the arcade at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
From left, Adam and Jarett Andretti talk about the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
The bar area — complete with a Pong arcade game stand — is one of the spaces for hanging out and socializing at the new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford on Tuesday. The entertainment venue opened Thursday and held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.