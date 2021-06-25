There aren't many areas of racing where Mario Andretti hasn't been a champion.

He's won championships in FormulaOne, Indy Car, NASCAR and World Sportscar. He has won both the Indianapolis 500, which is one of Indy Car's most famous races, and the Daytona 500, which is one of NASCAR's most famous races.

He won the 1978 Formula One World Championship as well.

Given that resume, the casual observer might have expected Andretti, now 81-years-old, to do something related to racing in his retirement. In a way, they are right.

Andretti, and several other members of his famous racing family, are heavily involved in the Andretti Karting and Games chain, which held the grand opening for its new location in Buford on Wednesday. While it may not have been what some people might have expected a racing legend to do after leaving the track, Andretti pointed out one thing: life can be unpredictable.

"You know, who knows," he said as he relaxed in the Andretti Suite overlooking the gaming area of the new location. "Many times, I look back and go, 'Oh my goodness.' Ten years ago, I never could have envisioned this. It's just something that, in life, an opportunity comes up and then it just mushrooms.

"This was a perfect example of that. I mean I had no minimum idea, you know like 10, 15 years ago, what I would see here. If you would have told me, I would have said 'You're crazy,' but that's the beauty of it. You just grow and then you're never satisfied. You always have some ideas for the next one."

The Andrettis are one of the most well known families in professional racing, up there along with other racing dynasties, such as the Forces, Foyts, Earnharts and Pettys.

Mario Andretti is just one of the many members of the family to enter the racing business. His twin brother, Aldo, was also a race car driver, as well as Aldo's sons, John and Adam, and Mario's sons, Michael and Jeff, who also went into the racing business.

John Andretti's son, Jarrett, and Michael Andretti's son, Marco, are also race car drivers.

It was John, who died from cancer last year, who got Mario involved with Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. John had partnered with Edison "Eddie" Hamann to establish the entertainment chain's first location in Roswell in the mid-1990s.

Hamann remains involved with Andretti Indoor Karting and Games to this day, as its managing partner.

"They had the vision of being a full family entertainment (venue) and so on, and so forth and so it was quite a complex and they came in on an existing building which was an ex-Walmart building," Mario said of the first location. "I just did whatever they needed me to do to make it work."

Initially, John asked his uncle to be a financial backer for the business venture.

"The business was so young that it was tough to just get the word out, and so they needed some more financial help to keep going, so they asked myself, John did," Mario said. "We had all gone our own way, you know what I mean, different ways.

"And, John asked myself and Michael if we were interested in joining the venture and as soon as I saw what they were doing, I said, 'Absolutely.' You know we jumped in and helped and, as time went on, it caught. I mean the community just obviously started coming to it and taking advantage of what was available and it kept growing."

John wasn't far from Mario's mind at the grand opening for the Buford location. He wore a pin with John's picture on it, dressed in his racing uniform, over his chest.

There are now six Andretti Indoor Karting and Games locations. The original Roswell location closed in 2019, but the opening of the Buford location this spring — it technically opened in May, but the ribbon cutting was this past week — brought the number of Georgia locations back to two. The other Georgia location is in Marietta, which was the second-ever location in the chain.

There are also three locations in Texas and one in Orlando, Fla.

Andretti did not rule the possibility that more locations could open in Georgia someday.

"Another location for Georgia? Never say never," he said with a laugh. "I think there are some more opportunities around this particular area."

The racing legend enjoys the family entertainment business, beaming as he talks about everything an Andretti Indoor Karting and Games location has to offer. The karting part is his favorite — as might be expected — but he also enjoys other amenities, such as the bowling and the games. 

"He has fallen in love with the business," Hamann said.

Beyond the karting, one feature of the chain's locations that Andretti is quick to point out as one of his favorites is the simulators.

"At some point, I want to spend more time getting in every one of the simulators," he said as he recalled a staff member showing him around the facility. "When we were looking at the simulators down there, I was like, 'Oh, I've something that's a little like it in my house.' Then he tells me how much more sophisticated this is. I said, 'Oh, I thought I had the sophisticated one.' No, that's the one."