Historically, the last few weeks of the year have been the peaks for flu seasons in Georgia.
At this time last year, between 7% and 8% of doctor visits reported through the U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network were due to influenza-like illness. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s most recent 2019 data set shows the current season peaked in late November when 6% of outpatient visitors reported influenza-like symptoms. There’s still plenty of time to see that number increase as flu visits don’t usually permanently decline to below the baseline of roughly 2% until April.
As of Dec. 7, the Department of Public Health reported 204 hospitalizations and two deaths related to the flu in the metro area. Chad Wasdin, Director of Communications for the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Health Department, said there is an increase in the amount of influenza influence in Gwinnett County as well.
“Pretty much, flu kind of acts the same way each year,” he said. “When the numbers start going up for the state, we can pretty much guarantee in our communities it will do the same.”
Local health departments also monitor anecdotal evidence from healthcare partners.
“It’s kind of based off the partnerships in the medical community and working off the monitoring the state is doing,” Wasdin said.
The Gwinnett Health Department said its main way to combat flu outbreaks are spreading preventative etiquette and providing flu shots. It’s still not too late to be vaccinated, Wasdin said. The health department offers quadrivalent flu vaccines, high-dose vaccines for seniors and nasal mists.
Vaccinations are covered by most insurance providers, Wasdin said. Seasonal vaccines are $25, according to the health department's website. High-does shots are $56.
There are six locations where the health department offers flu vaccines: the Buford Health Center, Lawrenceville Health Center, Norcross Health Center, Preventive Health Clinic, Children's Medical Services and the Environmental Health Department.
Wasdin said the health department uses advertising campaigns and its medical partners to spread prevention methods. Some seem like common sense: wash your hands any chance you get, especially before preparing food or after using the restroom; cough into your shoulder or the crook of your elbow; and if you’re sick, stay home.