A Duluth resident and Flowery Branch High School girls soccer head coach and teacher who was recently arrested for allegedly sending a sexually explicit photograph to one of his students had been set to take over as the girls soccer coach at Collins Hill High School, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Matthew "Tyler" Stubbs, 25, was arrested Tuesday by Hall County sheriff's deputies. The official charge against him is one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach said Stubbs had been hired to come to Collins Hill for the 2021-2022 school year, but that was before his arrest.
"Matthew T. Stubbs was extended an offer and approved for hiring," Roach said. "Since then, we have been made aware of the situation at his current employer and we are investigating the matter.
"We will follow our standard Gwinnett County Public Schools policy and procedures regarding employee investigations."
In addition to serving as the head coach for the girls soccer team, Stubbs was also a special education teacher at the school, according to the Flowery Branch High School website, which still had him listed as a teacher Wednesday afternoon.
He had been removed from the school's staff list by Friday afternoon, but was still listed as the girls soccer coach at that time.
"According to the preliminary investigation, on the morning of Saturday, March 6, Stubbs sent the photograph to the female victim via Snapchat," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Stubbs was employed as a teacher at Flowery Branch High School, and the victim, 16, was one of his students."
School officials found out about the incident earlier this week and placed Stubb on leave before calling the Sheriff's Office about the matter. Deputies are still investigating.
Stubbs' profile on the Flowery Branch High School athletics website shows he was also an graduate assistant coach for the University of North Georgia's men's soccer team through the 2019 season, and that he was the U-11 and U-12 girl's academy coach for the Lanier Soccer Association.
Lanier Soccer Association's Avram Allen, who oversees girls programs for the association, said Stubbs left the club in November.
He also previously served as the association's Director of Goalkeeping and formerly served as the director for Global Premier Soccer's youth development program and was a coach for the U-13 GPS Charlotte Elite Team.
According to this Twitter bio, Stubbs also previously coached at the Gwinnett Soccer Academy.
