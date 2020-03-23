A man wanted for murder in Florida was found in Gwinnett late last week, according to local police.
Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said Travis Gray was found after an attempted traffic stop on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. Officer N. Blackburn tried to pull over a vehicle because it had a taillight that was not working. Although the vehicle initially stopped, the driver sped off as soon as Blackburn got out of his patrol car, Flynn said.
"Officer Blackburn did not pursue the vehicle and it was not located again that day," Flynn said. "Officer Blackburn and other members of the Community Response Team from the East Precinct began investigating the vehicle. That investigation led them to an apartment off Arbor Drive in Duluth."
Officers went to the apartment on Friday and knocked on the door, where Gray greeted them. Flynn said Gray had been driving the vehicle that sped off from Blackburn.
Officers found out, while they talked to Gray, that he was wanted for murder in Hillsborough County, Fla.
"The dedication of the officers to follow up on a traffic stop led them to not only solving their case, but also locating a male wanted for murder," Flynn said.
