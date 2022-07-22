Sugarloaf Mills is about to become a circus.
No, literally, a circus is about to set up its big tent at the mall.
The FLIP Circus announced it will be at Sugarloaf Mills for a two-week run, lasting from July 29 until Aug. 15. Motorcycle riders, acrobats, jugglers, body benders, clowns, aerialists and other circus performers will be part of the show inside an air conditioned red-and-white-striped tent.
“With so much competing for our attention these days, FLIP Circus invites people to step away from their screens for an affordable, real-life entertainment experience they’ll never forget,” circus officials said in an announcement. “World-class clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists and daredevils display their talents right in front of them as no audience member is more than 50 feet from the ring. Whether it’s a family outing, a day out with friends or a special date night, FLIP Circus is the perfect place to celebrate life and make lasting memories together.”
The circus will include the Globe of Death Motorcycles; an Alexa Swing Pole act; Shirley Larible’s aerial net act; a Ukrainian hula hoop and body bending performance group called the Bingo Troupe; the acrobatic group, Afrobatics; jugglers Dede Larible and Luva; the Bello Brothers from Italy; and the FLIP Circus Band.
“You can even meet some of the performers before and after the show,” circus officials said. “FLIP Circus honors and celebrates authentic circus tradition in this brand-new show you won’t want to miss!”
Showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays; at noon, 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon, 3 and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets costs $25 for kids and $40 for adults, and can be purchased at www.FlipCircus.com.
Sugarloaf Mills is located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
