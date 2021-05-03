While metro Atlanta remains under a tornado watch, a new threat has emerged from today's storms: flash flooding.
The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has issued a flash flood warning for the heart of the metro area, including Gwinnett, Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Carroll, Haralson, Paulding, north Clayton and southwest Forsyth counties. The warning, which was issued just before 12:30 p.m., will remain in effect until 6:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the metro Atlanta area that will remain in effect until 4 p.m.
"At 12:28 p.m. EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area with multiple rounds of heavy rainfall expected through the afternoon," the National Weather Service said in its warning.
"Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."
